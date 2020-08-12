LeBron James Lauds Kamala Harris For Historic Appointment As Biden's No. 2

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been extremely vocal in recent months, expressing his thoughts about US President Donald Trump's handling of the nation in the pandemic. LeBron, who supported peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd, was at constant odds with Trump, who had strict views against such protests.

LeBron James reacts to Senator Kamala Harris' appointment as Joe Biden's running mate

The recent circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement have seen a lot of criticism being thrown at Trump. Looking to end Trump's reign as POTUS, Joe Biden made a historic announcement by choosing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 Presidential Elections. LeBron James enthusiastically endorsed Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris in a tweet posted on Tuesday. LeBron congratulated Harris for her selection while also appreciating Biden for the same.

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

Who is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris, a first-term California Senator who quickly became one of the prominent members of the Democratic party, and a top contender for the No. 2 spot. The historic pick sees Harris become the first black woman and first Asian-American on any major party ticket. If elected and integrated as the Vice President, Kamala Harris will become the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian Vice President of the United States.

A host of other celebrities congratulated Kamala Harris for her appointment. Taylor Swift, John Legend, Maya Rudolf and others lauded Joe Biden's appointment.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Poor @VP Pence, @KamalaHarris is going to shred him in the debates. Almost feel sorry for the the President's bigoted little lap dog. https://t.co/CjOQlNljMo — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 11, 2020

YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!! https://t.co/nW9tRdJu6D — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

The war of words between LeBron James and Donald Trump escalated this past week as both took indirect jibes at each other. Donald Trump told FOX News last week that NBA players kneeling during the national anthem is not good for the league's viewership, and that he will avoid watching NBA games if players continue with the protests. LeBron James fired back at Trump's criticism stating the league does not care if they lose Trump as a viewer.

During another interview session this week, Trump labelled NBA players as "nasty" and dumb" for their persistent protests. Trump also fired shots at LeBron James, opting for Bulls great Michael Jordan over the Lakers star as the "better basketball player".

"Michael Jordan. Well, I’ve seen them both. Michael Jordan is. Plus, he wasn’t political. So, people like him better." Donald Trump explained choosing the Bulls legend over LeBron James.

