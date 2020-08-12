Barack Obama Issues High Praise For Joe Biden's VP Pick Kamala Harris; Says 'nailed It'

White House hopeful Joe Biden who is ready to face Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential elections of the United States in November has announced Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday and also expressed confidence that the landmark pick would make the senator from California America's first woman vice president and also the first person of colour to hold the post. Biden also said, "I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign." Biden has made history by choosing Harris, whose mother was born in India and father in British Jamaica, as his running mate for the November 2020 elections.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden, 77, tweeted.

Following the pick, former US President Barack Obama has issued a statement wherein he has endorsed Kamala Harris for the post.

READ | US Election 2020: Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Is 'against God And Guns'

READ | Trump Surprised By Democrats' VP Pick: 'Kamala Harris Nasty, Disrespectful To Joe Biden'

Harris is more than prepared for the job: Barack Obama

Obama tweeted, "I've known Senator @KamalaHarris for a very long time, She is more than prepared for the job". Trump's predecessor also added, "This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing."

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Obama in an attached note claims that 'Choosing a Vice President is the first important decision a president makes' and goes on to detail exactly why. He goes on ao add that 'Joe Biden nailed this decision' and calls Harris 'an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.'

Joe Biden can unify America: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, 55 is two decades junior to Biden has been the former Attorney General of California and also epitomizes diversity as the key to building enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket. Shortly after the announcement was made by Joe Biden, 77, Harris tweeted that she is honoured to join Biden as a nominee for the post of Vice President and she would "do what it takes" to help him win the ticket.

She further tweeted, "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And, as president, he'll build America that lives up to our ideals."

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

READ | Joe Biden Selects Indian-Origin Kamala Harris Vice-presidential Running Mate For US Polls

READ | Trump Says China Wants To See Him Lose Election To 'sleepy Joe Biden'