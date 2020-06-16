LeBron James Urged To Sit Out NBA Season As A Sign Of Protest Against Racism

Lakayana Drury, a community leader from Portland, Oregon, has sent an open letter to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, urging him to sit out the current NBA season. The NBA season, which has been suspended since March, is set to resume from July 31 onwards with all teams heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando. However, in his letter, Drury has requested LeBron James to "not participate" in the NBA restart until the league addresses the "racial disparities" within the league and in the country.

LeBron James urged to back out of NBA restart

Lakayana Drury is the co-chair of the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing and is also the director of non-profit organisation Word is Bond. On Monday, Drury took to Twitter to share his open letter to LeBron James where he addressed the Lakers star as "the cultural leader of the NBA.” Drury went on to explain his request stating, "The majority white owners of the NBA have been largely silent in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the (resulting) movement that has swept the entire nation." He further explained that the NBA restart will only serve as a distraction to the ongoing protests in the United States. "Do not allow them to use your talent, your Black body, to generate money and deflate the message. To watch Black players play at this time would feel akin to watching a minstrel show," he added.

My open letter to @KingJames asking him to not participate in the NBA season return until the organization has addressed racial disparities within the organization and in our country. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/d34EQFqoz8 — Lakayana (@LakayanaD) June 15, 2020

LeBron James' former teammate Kyrie Irving recently voiced his disapproval of the NBA restart amid the current turmoil in the US. Drury wrote LeBron James should join the Brooklyn Nets star in order to inspire other players to follow their lead. "No NBA until we have cultural change and reform within law enforcement agencies across this country. No NBA until we redress systemic racism within our country. They want you to shut up and dribble. They want you as a basketball player. But right now, we need you as a King," he concluded.

LeBron James has been considerably vocal on social media as he has openly criticised the system that encouraged racism in the nation. He has also used his platform as a means to spread awareness about racial injustice and police brutality. The Lakers star is yet to respond to Drury's letter. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has reportedly formed a players' coalition with Lakers guard Avery Bradley to raise concerns over the NBA restart while the US is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism.

The Lakers and the Nets are among the 22 NBA teams going to Orlando for the NBA restart. The Lakers have already secured their playoff berth and are currently leading the Western Conference. Kyrie Irving's Nets are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 (win-loss) record.

