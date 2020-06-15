Patrick Beverley Says If LeBron James Is Ready, NBA Should Restart; Says It's Not Personal

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley recently spoke up on the NBA restart scheduled in July. Several NBA players like Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard and Donovan Mitchell were reported to be against the restart amid the ongoing protests in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweet, Beverley mentioned that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, stating that they will go through with the NBA restart if he is on board.

Patrick Beverley on LeBron James and the NBA restart in Orlando

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

While various NBA players were talking about possibly sitting out the NBA restart, LeBron James has actively supported the return, positive that they can impact the society from Orlando, Florida. Patrick Beverley tweeted about the issue, saying that they will all play if the Lakers star does. He added that it was not personal and only 'business'. While some fans agreed with Beverley, many thought the tweet was sarcastic and a dig at James.

Patrick Beverley's tweet came after James was one of the few NBA stars who was not part of Kyrie Irving's conference call which discussed the NBA restart. Austin Rivers and Danny Green are the NBA players who have agreed with James' opinion. The league is supposed to return from July 30, before which the players will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando to train and practice together. The Clippers and Lakers are both title contenders for the NBA 2019-20 championship, with Lakers leading the Western Conference. The Clippers are ranked second with a 44-20 win-loss record.

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

A few days ago, Brooklyn Nets star and National Basketball Players Association's vice president Kyrie Irving hosted a conference call, where he voiced his views on returning to the games with regards to the situation in the USA. Dwight Howard, who agreed with Irving, stated that with the protests, it might not be a good time to resume the season as uniting the community was more important than basketball. Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell had more injury-related concerns. However, Irving also stated that he would be with the players if they wanted to resume the season.

Kyrie Irving told NBA players on call Friday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

(Image source: @kingjames official Instagram, @patbev21 official Instagram)