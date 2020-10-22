LeBron James Not Interested In Going "back And Forth" With Donald Trump Before Elections

With the 2020 Elections nearing, NBA icon LeBron James has been encouraging followers to vote. While supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, James also started the "More Than A Vote" organization, which will help black people vote, while educating everyone about the process and why they should cast their vote. However, President Donald Trump has made his dislike for the LA Lakers player known, referring to the latter as a "hater".

LeBron James on going "back and forth" with Donald Trump

While talking to Astead W Herndon of the New York Times, James revealed that this time, he wanted to focus on educating people about voting and giving them more information. "But I want to give them the right information, I want them to know how important they can be," aware that many think their vote does not count.

James also discussed his plans in relation to President Donald Trump. "I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy," James stated. He added that everyone wants to change the community and this gives them the chance to do so. Previously, James – who is quite outspoken on Twitter – has referred to Trump a "bum".

LeBron James on Donald Trump saying he won’t watch any more NBA games because people have kneeled to protest systemic racism during the national anthem: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” pic.twitter.com/l9sP7LiFsi — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 6, 2020

Though James seldom makes direct comments about the President, he spoke about not being bothered by Trump's decision to not watch the NBA. Trump had spoken about the athlete's decision to kneel during the national anthem at the NBA bubble, calling them disrespectful. He even lent his support to the Akron-based Goodyear Tires, which Trump asked people to boycott.

Donald Trump on the NBA Finals ratings

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Trump shared reports of the NBA ratings during the postseason. Per the report, NBA viewership was down by almost 70% percent. He added that the public takes no interest in the finals, whose numbers were beaten by a "Random Sunday Night Football Game". "Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it," Trump wrote, referring to the backlash NBA has received about their business relations with China.

(Image credits: AP)