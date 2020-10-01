LeBron James Recruits 10,000 Workers For Black Electoral Districts Ahead Of 2020 Elections

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been urging people to vote during the 2020 Presidential elections in the US and has continued his efforts to facilitate the same. The NBA icon kickstarted 'More Than A Vote' in June, in a bid to increase the turnout ahead of the elections scheduled in November. Now, LeBron James has recruited volunteers for the same, with just over a month left for the 2020 Presidential elections.

LeBron James More than a Vote: Lakers star recruits 10k poll workers in Black electoral districts

According to a report by the New York Times, LeBron James has recruited more than 10,000 poll workers in Black electoral districts for the 2020 presidential elections. The initiative called “We Got Next” is a collaboration with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and featured during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Poll workers were among the virtual fans seated alongside NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Julius Erving as they watched LeBron James and his Lakers dazzle.

There's still more work to do. Some communities of color face dire poll worker shortages. Join over 10,000 people who've raised their hand at https://t.co/ziFGyIEXFk 🤚🏿 pic.twitter.com/JvjutGsIrz — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) October 1, 2020

According to the New York Times report, the poll workers recruited by the Lakers star are for 11 cities where significant poll worker shortages remain. Among the 11 cities, Black voter hubs in the South like Birmingham, Jackson, Houston, San Antonio and Montgomery are included. Other cities covered under LeBron James' initiative include Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Flint, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

A shortage of poll workers haS been cited by election officials throughout the country ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. Furthermore, in-person volunteers have largely reduced in number owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of poll workers has been acute in the Black communities and have historically faced more wait time and had fewer locations compared to the white population.

Always look forward to watching the NBA Finals––and tonight I had the chance to thank a great group of first-time poll workers with @morethanavote.



It’s critical that everybody votes in this election––by mail or in person if you can. Register to vote at https://t.co/d5gaMVt7hl. pic.twitter.com/KgW5DAxnvn — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2020

LeBron James launched More Than a Vote in May and revealed that it was largely inspired by the killing of George Floyd. In an interview with the New York Times, the Lakers star said that he wants everyone to vote during the elections and will give everyone tutorials for the same. LeBron James further added that More Than a Vote will also help people learn how to vote, and why someone else might prevent that from happening.

The Lakers star aims to use his high-profile social media platform to work against voters who are suppressed. Many notable celebrities including the likes of Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Rose, Udonis Haslem, NFL running back Alvin Kamara and Kevin Hart are a part of LeBron James' organization.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)