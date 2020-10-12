Donald Trump Blasts ‘nasty’ LeBron James As A ‘hater’ On Radio Show

With LeBron James guiding the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA championship and their first since 2010, many fans and members of the sporting fraternity have praised the athlete for the achievement. LeBron James also won the NBA Finals MVP award, with the 35-year-old winning the honour with a unanimous vote. With his fourth Finals MVP, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different teams. While many have praised the LA Lakers and LeBron James for their achievements, US President Donald Trump recently slammed the star athlete on a radio show.

Also Read: How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have After Leading Lakers To Record-tying 17th NBA Title?

Trump on LeBron: President criticizes LeBron's political views

LeBron James has attracted criticism from several corners for his political activism, with Donald Trump once again criticizing the star athlete this week. Speaking in a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump blamed LeBron James for the decline in the NBA Finals television ratings, which were at a historical low. Donald Trump claimed that he doesn’t know anybody who is watching the NBA, as he suggested that the competition has become too political. Donald Trump also conceded that he doesn’t even know the finalists for this year’s edition of the famous tournament.

Also Read: LeBron James Becomes First Player To Win NBA Finals MVP With Three Different Teams

Trump calls LeBron James 'nasty' and says Black Lives Matters is 'a very bad term for blacks' as he wades into racist rhetoric during Rush Limbaugh appearance. — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) October 10, 2020

Later on, Donald Trump launched a scathing criticism of LA Lakers star LeBron James. Calling the athlete a spokesperson of the Democratic Party, Donald Trump claimed that LeBron James was a "nasty" spokesperson but admitted he has never met the 35-year-old. While Donald Trump conceded that LeBron James was a great basketball player, the President said that people don’t want to see the star get political in his statements.

While concluding, Donald Trump called LeBron James a "hater", as he said that no one wants to sit down and watch a ‘hater’ play basketball after a difficult week.

Also Read: Lakers NBA Champions: How The Football World Congratulated LeBron James And Team

LeBron on Trump: What the star has said in the past

Earlier this year, LeBron James had hit back at Donald Trump after the latter said that seeing players kneel before games prompted him to ‘turn off the game’. Addressing the statements made by Donald Trump, LeBron James had said that the basketball community isn’t sad about losing the US President’s viewership. The LA Lakers star also said that he wouldn’t like to engage with Donald Trump anymore.

In the past, LeBron James has criticised Donald Trump for focusing too much on him, as he said that it bothers him that the US President has enough time to comment on him.

Also Read: 'Keep Inspiring, LeBron James!': Sachin Tendulkar Hails Lakers Champion's Perseverance

Image Credits: Donald Trump Instagram, NBA Instagram