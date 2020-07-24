LeBron James Says 'Black Lives Matter' Is A Lifestyle, Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined a growing number of NBA players to use media availability to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. James' comments came in after their NBA scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks. While the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was impressive, the Lakers succumbed to 104-108 defeat on NBA Scrimmage Day 2.

LeBron James BLM support: Lakers star demands justice for Breonna Taylor, calls Black Lives Matter 'a walk of life'

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Lakers vs Mavericks scrimmage, LeBron James continued his vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The former Miami Heat star said that a lot of people talk about the Black Lives Matter as a movement but as a black man, it is a way of life for him. LeBron James said that the Black Lives Matter analogy shouldn't be a movement. It should be a lifestyle because it is who they are. Along with the LeBron James BLM comments, the NBA star said that he wants to continue shedding light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and "everything that's going on with that situation".

Lakers’ LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: “We want the cops arrested.” pic.twitter.com/TmMSYgoJQi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 24, 2020

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times in Louisville, Kentucky in March. A police officer involved in her fatal shooting was fired last month, according to the police department, more than three months after Taylor's death. LeBron James said that as one of the leaders of the NBA, he wanted her family to know and he wants the state of Kentucky to know that they feel for her and that they want justice. Before the LeBron James BLM address, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris also spoke for Kentucky officials to deliver justice for Breonna Taylor. Harris said he had only one topic to discuss and called for the perpetrators' arrest.

NBA scrimmage scores: LeBron James' Lakers fall to a narrow defeat

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were top form on their return to the court for the first time in three months, scoring 12 points apiece. Dion Waiters and JR Smith made their debut for the Lakers, and Waiters, in particular, was impressive, scoring nine points. The Lakers, though, let an 11-point lead slip, eventually falling to a 108-104 defeat on Thursday. Waiters' impact could help the Lakers divide the ballhandling load between him and James. Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic dominated the game for the Mavericks, posting 23 and 17 points respectively. Star man Luka Doncic defended for his first game at the bubble, finishing with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists.

(Image Credit: LeBron James Instagram)