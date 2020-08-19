LeBron James And Lakers Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor, Sport Parody MAGA Hats

Over the past few months, LeBron James and his fellow NBA stars have voiced their support to the Black Lives Matter movement and have stood against the prevalent social and racial injustice in the country. The Los Angeles Lakers star has also used the media's availability to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting. The Lakers and LeBron James made a fashion statement ahead of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, demanding justice for the 26-year-old who was killed in March.

LeBron James MAGA hat: Lakers demand justice for Breonna Taylor, sport parody hats

Along with his Lakers teammates, LeBron James sent out a clear message ahead of the clash against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Lakers stars wore parody Make America Great Again hats similar to the ones worn by US President Donald Trump. However, the LeBron James MAGA hat had the words 'Great Again' crossed out and instead featured 'Make America Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor'.

Along with the LeBron James MAGA hat, the 35-year-old also wore a t-shirt which read: 'By Any Means'. The NBA legend has time and again used his attire to make a statement, and was this time supported by his teammates. Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, and JR Smith all sported similar hats demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

During his time in the NBA bubble, LeBron James has made it a point to campaign for Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times after police entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a drug search. During a press conference last month, the former Miami Heat star said that as one of the leaders of the NBA, he wanted her family to know and he wants the state of Kentucky to know they feel for her and that they want justice. LeBron James was previously quoted saying that they have the same energy towards having justice for Breonna Taylor and her family as they have on the floor.

NBA scores: Lakers vs Blazers highlights

In a shocking start to Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series, the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers breezed past the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 on Tuesday. Damian Lillard scored 34 points on the night, while CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony chipped in to defeat LeBron James and co. Among the Lakers vs Blazers highlights will be Gary Trent Jr's three-pointer which gave the Blazers a 98-93 edge after a dunk by Davis allowed the Lakers to close within two with just 1:15 remaining. However, Damian Lillard's emphatic three-pointer from a step outside the logo in Q4 was arguably the standout from the Lakers vs Blazers highlights reel. Anthony Davis finished with 28 points and 11 boards, while LeBron James posted 23 points, 17 boards and 16 assists for the Lakers.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)