LeBron James, Other Star Players Think December 22 Tip-off For New Season Is Too Soon

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA 2019-20 season was postponed, ending months later than the usual schedule. Reports added that with the 2019-20 season coming to an end, the league is planning to start the 2020-21 season as soon as possible. While events like the 2020 All-Star game might be affected, the NBA is reportedly aiming for a December 22 start date fr the new season.

LeBron James, other stars not in favour of NBA December tip-off

According to @ShamsCharania, there is several of star players around the league, including LeBron James, that think the December 22nd date is too soon. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2020

While the December 22 date will let the players end the season before the Tokyo Olympics, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that LeBron James and some more star players in the league are not in favour of the date. Per reports, the date might be "too soon" for most players. Not only will the games start right before Christmas, but players and teams will not have enough time to practise, especially with the new athletes signed in the draft. However, teams not invited to the NBA bubble might be fine with the idea of the season starting as soon as possible.

Danny Green thinks LeBron James and vets might miss the NBA start date

Lakers guard Danny Green on the proposed Dec. 22 start to next season:



"If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there... to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn't expect [LeBron] to be there for the 1st month of the season." pic.twitter.com/NYqNxzNEmZ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 26, 2020

During a recent interview, James' teammate Danny Green had talked about how the 35-year-old icon might not be ready to play in December. Green added that James (and maybe some others), might miss the beginning of the season. "If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there,'" Green said on The Ringer NBA Show. He also agreed that the restart might be too quick, which is why he doesn't expect to see James back for the first month.

NBA and NBPA have been in conversations about the Dec. 22 proposal. It’s been important for teams and players to get back on a normal schedule, allow players to receive their summers. Dialogue will continue. https://t.co/EgHrlH2SrZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

James, 35, won his fourth NBA title earlier this month. Having last won in 2016, James had promised to lead the Lakers to a title after Kobe Bryant's untimely death in January. As James and the Lakers are aiming for a back-to-back title, they might not like to start the season in December.

