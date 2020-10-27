LeBron James, Others Might Skip Start Of The 2020-21 Season In Case Of December Tip-off

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title by beating the Miami Heat. With the season and schedule already delayed, the league plans to start the next season as soon as possible. Recently, reports added that the league is trying for a December tip-off, possibly starting the season on December 22. However, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green spoke about a potential NBA December tip-off, which might cause LeBron James and other veterans to not participate.

Can LeBron James and other vets miss the NBA 2020-21 season's start?

Lakers guard Danny Green on the proposed Dec. 22 start to next season:



"If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there... to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn't expect [LeBron] to be there for the 1st month of the season." pic.twitter.com/NYqNxzNEmZ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 26, 2020

Danny Green was recently on The Ringer NBA Show, where he discussed the new NBA start date. He spoke about LeBron James, who will turn 36 this year, and also won the fourth NBA title of his career. With the Lakers are apparently aiming for another title, Green believes James might sit out of the start of the 2020-21 season.

"If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there,'" Green said while on The Ringer NBA Show. He added that the restart would undeniably be quick, which is why James and some other veterans might not return so soon. "I wouldn't expect to see him there for the first month of the season".

NBA and NBPA have been in conversations about the Dec. 22 proposal. It’s been important for teams and players to get back on a normal schedule, allow players to receive their summers. Dialogue will continue. https://t.co/EgHrlH2SrZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, along with the December 22 start date, the NBA might also shorten the season to 72 games. With that, the players might even be able to play the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The season might also include a play-in tournament, which has been hinted this entire season. However, this could also affect the All-Star weekend, usually scheduled early in a year.

Another potential casualty of the 2020-2021 season and the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN: The All-Star Game. The event is scheduled for Indianapolis. No final decision has been made. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2020

