NBA Aims To Start The 2020-21 Season Before Christmas; Wrap It Up Before The '21 Olympics

Like most of the sports world, the NBA's schedule was upset due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season for delayed and had to be completed in a bubble environment at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. With the current season delayed, the NBA is looking to start the 2020-21 season as soon as possible. Additionally, events like the 2020 NBA Draft and the All-Star weekend will also be affected next year.

NBA want to start the NBA 2020-21 season before Christmas this year

The NBA is targeting Dec. 22 for the start of the 2020-21 season and a 72-game campaign that finishes before the ‘21 Olympics, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

As per reports, the NBA is aiming to start their season before Christmas on December 22. The league also plans to shorten the season to 72 games, hoping to wrap it up before the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It could be a semi-normal season, which might allow players in the league to play at the Olympics.

When will the NBA start?

NBA and NBPA have been in conversations about the Dec. 22 proposal. It’s been important for teams and players to get back on a normal schedule, allow players to receive their summers. Dialogue will continue. https://t.co/EgHrlH2SrZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, that NBA's league office told Board of Governers that starting the season before Christmas will value the players and teams at $500 million (or more). However, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are still considering the December 22 date. It is also important for all teams to have their summers, while the league returns to a normal schedule soon.

Another potential casualty of the 2020-2021 season and the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN: The All-Star Game. The event is scheduled for Indianapolis. No final decision has been made. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2020

What all could the NBA Christmas start affect?

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had spoken about the season, saying they aim for a complete season with fans attending the games. However, that might not be possible. With the season possibly starting before Christmas, new players will hardly get any time to familiarize themselves to the league after the draft on November 18. Furthermore, the All-Star Game scheduled to take place in Indianapolis will also be affected.

The decision will also be heavily dependent on the financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which completely took away the in-attendance revenue made during game nights. The league will be discussing the allowances on the salary cap and luxury-tax, which will be affected by the pandemic-caused losses. Escrow taken from players' salaries will be considered, while the league awaits a complete report on the Basketball Related Income (BRI) – a 51-49 split with players.

The league could also aim for play-in tournaments, which have been discussed before. While some might not favour the decision, it could help conclude the season before the Summer Olympics. This would also help the NBA's television partners – ESPN and Turner.

