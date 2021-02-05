LeBron James Passes Legend Wilt Chamberlain For Third All-time On NBA's Field Goal List

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James has achieved another milestone in his 18-year career with the NBA. On Thursday (Friday IST), James surpassed NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time field goal list (12,682). King James was already close to the goal before the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets.

What is LeBron James field goal number?

With the 12,682nd bucket of his career, @KingJames passes the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for 3rd-most made field goals in league history. #NBAAllStar — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 5, 2021

Before the game, James was three field goals away from surpassing Chamberlain. The four-time NBA champion passed the mark in the first quarter, 7:07 minutes into the game. The NBA icon had overcome Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list in November 2018 itself. As per the NBA, he makes around 735 field goals every season. If he continues, James can beat the other stars currently ranked above him.

At present, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads the list, having made 15,837 field goals in his career. Karl Malone ranks next with 13,528 field goals made in 1,476 games played. While King James will most likely past Malone, passing Abdul-Jabbar might depend on how he plays towards the end of his career.

NBA All-time field goal list (Top Five):

RANK PLAYER FIELD GOALS MADE GAMES PLAYED 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 15,837 1,560 2. Karl Malone 13,528 1,476 3. LeBron James 12,682* 1,288 4. Wilt Chamberlain 12,681 1,045 5. Michael Jordan 12,192 1,072

* – expected to change.

Interestingly, Chamberlain also made the last field goal of his career with the Lakers.

James, on the other hand, is ranked third in field goals — and also total points. On January 25, 2020, James passed late Kobe Bryant on the all-time lead scoring list in Bryant's hometown Philadelphia, just a few hours before the Lakers legend passed away in a helicopter crash. James still ranks below Bryant in the list of field goals attempted.

LeBron James record

As per reports, James will end his career as the only player to rank in the top ten for points, field goals, assists and triple-doubles. While James might need around three seasons to catch up to Abdul-Jabbar, the latter attempted 18 three-pointers in his entire career, Chamberlain (who has scored 100 in one single game) played while there was no three-point line.

Dwyane Wade on James' performance

Yo why is @KingJames still getting better... how? 🤯🤯🤯 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021

(Image credits: NBA site, LeBron James Instagram)