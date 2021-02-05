NBA All-Star Voting: How Many Players Make The NBA All-Star Team?

The NBA – set to hold the NBA All-Star Game in March – has revealed the first returns from the ongoing fan voting for the starters. Though most results had been predictable, Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant is leading in voting, followed by Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James. Both players are also leading their respective conferences. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry follow, also leading their respective position groups.

NBA All-Star roster: Who is leading the ongoing fan voting?

Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after his Achilles injury, is leading with 2,302,705 votes. Though the gap is not much, he is still ahead of James by 14029 votes. The only other player to cross 2 million votes is Steph Curry. Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard follow in the West guards.

Reigning NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Giannis Antetokounmpo follows Durant with 1.75 million votes. Joel Embiid comes in third with 1.58 million. Beal (also the league's lead scorer) leads the East's backcourt players with 1.3 million votes.

Complete list of current voting results

Western Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James, Lakers, 2,288,676 Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, 1,477,975 Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers, 1,285,777 Anthony Davis, Lakers, 1,192,881 Paul George, Clippers, 549,280 Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, 411,668 Andrew Wiggins, Warriors, 264,781 Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, 261,009 Brandon Ingram, Pelicans, 230,387 Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers, 179,310

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors, 2,113,178 Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, 1,395,719 Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers, 998,853 Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, 257,743 Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, 236,850 Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, 173,755 Chris Paul, Suns, 128,127 CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers, 104,965 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder, 99,286 Klay Thompson, Warriors, 99,094

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant, Nets, 2,302,705 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, 1,752,185 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, 1,584,028 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, 822,151 Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, 327,929 Bam Adebayo, Heat, 307,498 Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers, 186,275 Julius Randle, New York Knicks, 175,325 Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets, 159,767 Jerami Grant, Detorit Pistons, 134,487

Guards

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards, 1,273,817 Kyrie Irving, Nets, 1,093,611 James Harden, Nets, 1,014,763 Jaylen Brown, Celtics, 590,195 Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, 486,547 Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 368,126 Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers, 207,218 Derrick Rose, Pistons, 183,899 Russell Westbrook, Wizards, 137,641 Ben Simmons, 76ers, 117,993

How many players make NBA All-Star team?

Twenty-four players make the NBA's All-Star team.

How does NBA All-Star work?

This season, the NBA All-Star voting began on January 28, where fans could vote for their favourites on the NBA site, app or Twitter. The voting will continue till February 16, where the starters will be chosen by fan voting (50% vote accountability), the media (25% vote accountability) and player voting (25% vote accountability). The results will be announced on February 18.

The reserves – chosen by the coaches – will be announced on February 23. Both starters and reserves will be announced on TNT.

