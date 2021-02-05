NBA All-Star Voting: How Many Players Make The NBA All-Star Team?

Quick links:
The NBA – set to hold the NBA All-Star Game in March – has revealed the first returns from the ongoing fan voting for the starters. Though most results had been predictable, Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant is leading in voting, followed by Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James. Both players are also leading their respective conferences. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry follow, also leading their respective position groups.
Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after his Achilles injury, is leading with 2,302,705 votes. Though the gap is not much, he is still ahead of James by 14029 votes. The only other player to cross 2 million votes is Steph Curry. Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard follow in the West guards.
Reigning NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Giannis Antetokounmpo follows Durant with 1.75 million votes. Joel Embiid comes in third with 1.58 million. Beal (also the league's lead scorer) leads the East's backcourt players with 1.3 million votes.
Twenty-four players make the NBA's All-Star team.
This season, the NBA All-Star voting began on January 28, where fans could vote for their favourites on the NBA site, app or Twitter. The voting will continue till February 16, where the starters will be chosen by fan voting (50% vote accountability), the media (25% vote accountability) and player voting (25% vote accountability). The results will be announced on February 18.
The reserves – chosen by the coaches – will be announced on February 23. Both starters and reserves will be announced on TNT.
