NBA All-Star Voting: How Many Players Make The NBA All-Star Team?

NBA All-Star voting: Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James lead their respective conferences for the ongoing All-Star voting.

The NBA – set to hold the NBA All-Star Game in March – has revealed the first returns from the ongoing fan voting for the starters. Though most results had been predictable, Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant is leading in voting, followed by Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James. Both players are also leading their respective conferences. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry follow, also leading their respective position groups. 

NBA All-Star roster: Who is leading the ongoing fan voting?

Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after his Achilles injury, is leading with 2,302,705 votes. Though the gap is not much, he is still ahead of James by 14029 votes. The only other player to cross 2 million votes is Steph Curry. Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard follow in the West guards. 

Reigning NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Giannis Antetokounmpo follows Durant with 1.75 million votes. Joel Embiid comes in third with 1.58 million. Beal (also the league's lead scorer) leads the East's backcourt players with 1.3 million votes. 

Complete list of current voting results

Western Conference

Frontcourt

  1. LeBron James, Lakers, 2,288,676
  2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, 1,477,975
  3. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers, 1,285,777
  4. Anthony Davis, Lakers, 1,192,881
  5. Paul George, Clippers, 549,280
  6. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, 411,668
  7. Andrew Wiggins, Warriors, 264,781
  8. Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, 261,009
  9. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans, 230,387
  10. Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers, 179,310

Guards

  1. Stephen Curry, Warriors, 2,113,178
  2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, 1,395,719
  3. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers, 998,853
  4. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, 257,743
  5. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, 236,850
  6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, 173,755
  7. Chris Paul, Suns, 128,127
  8. CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers, 104,965
  9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder, 99,286
  10. Klay Thompson, Warriors, 99,094

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

  1. Kevin Durant, Nets, 2,302,705
  2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, 1,752,185
  3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, 1,584,028
  4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, 822,151
  5. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, 327,929
  6. Bam Adebayo, Heat, 307,498
  7. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers, 186,275
  8. Julius Randle, New York Knicks, 175,325
  9. Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets, 159,767
  10. Jerami Grant, Detorit Pistons, 134,487

Guards

  1. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards, 1,273,817
  2. Kyrie Irving, Nets, 1,093,611
  3. James Harden, Nets, 1,014,763
  4. Jaylen Brown, Celtics, 590,195
  5. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, 486,547
  6. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 368,126
  7. Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers, 207,218
  8. Derrick Rose, Pistons, 183,899
  9. Russell Westbrook, Wizards, 137,641
  10. Ben Simmons, 76ers, 117,993

How many players make NBA All-Star team?

Twenty-four players make the NBA's All-Star team. 

How does NBA All-Star work?

This season, the NBA All-Star voting began on January 28, where fans could vote for their favourites on the NBA site, app or Twitter. The voting will continue till February 16, where the starters will be chosen by fan voting (50% vote accountability), the media (25% vote accountability) and player voting (25% vote accountability). The results will be announced on February 18. 

The reserves – chosen by the coaches – will be announced on February 23. Both starters and reserves will be announced on TNT. 

