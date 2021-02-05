Kobe Bryant Death: Findings From The Helicopter Crash To Be Revealed After Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is likely to announce the findings from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash next week. The NBA legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant both tragically passed away in the crash on January 26 last year, along with seven other occupants. Various controversies and theories have surrounded Kobe Bryant death, but the investigation should put them rest, which will be live streamed to the public.

Also Read: Ben Simmons Linked To Trans Model Amani Based On Alleged Proofs Shared Online

Kobe Bryant death: NTSB to reveal preliminary findings from investigation of NBA legend's helicopter crash

According to a report by TMZ, the NTSB will formally announce on Tuesday the probable cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. The investigation has been going on for a year, and have previously released statements such as ruling out engine failure and the Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot, Zobayan, being under the influence of any drugs. The investigation had ascertained that he was most likely unaware of his surroundings due to the fog, and Tuesday should provide some clarity on the situation.

Also Read: Kelly Oubre Jr Drops Career-high 40 PTS In Warriors' Blowout 147-116 Win Over Mavs: WATCH

NTSB had ruled that they found evidence suggesting that due to the fog, Zobayan thought he was ascending over the fog when in reality, the helicopter was going downward. Autopsy results had also revealed that the pilot was not intoxicated with alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash and NTSB investigators said Zobayan’s girlfriend told them he was in great shape before the accident. A day after the crash, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner stated that the official cause of death for Kobe Bryant and the eight others on the helicopter was blunt force trauma.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Voting: How Many Players Make The NBA All-Star Team?

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's wife and the mother of Gianna, had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that was transporting the 8 passengers as well as the heirs of the estate of the pilot, Ara Zobayan. The late Lakers legend is a five-time NBA champion, first-ballow Hall of Famer and Academy Award winner. Bryant's legacy transcended way beyond basketball, inspiring athletes all across the globe with his 'Mamba mentality'.

The late NBA legend won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 with the US national team, and was the NBA finals MVP when Lakers lifted back-to-back championships.

Also Read: Princepal Singh Sets Sights On NBA, Learning A Lot On And Off Court In G League

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)