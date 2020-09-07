LeBron James Passes Ray Allen On All-time Playoffs List With Whopping 386 Three-pointers

With over 240 playoffs games, LeBron James has played the maximum number of post-season series among active NBA players. This season, James and the Los Angeles Lakers entered the playoffs as the No.1 seeded team in the Western Conference. During Sunday’s second-round Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, James surpassed former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen on the all-time playoffs three-pointers list.

LeBron James passes Ray Allen on all-time playoffs scoring list

During the Lakers' game on Monday, LeBron James scored his 386th three-pointer, passing Allen. Last month, the three-time NBA champion surpassed Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. The only NBA player ranking above James in Warriors icon Steph Curry, comfortably leading with 470 three-pointers to his name.

Both Ray Allen and LeBron James led the Miami Heat to their 2013 NBA title. Allen had moved to the Heat in 2012 after five seasons with the Boston Celtics. He retired with the Heat in 2014 after 19 NBA seasons. Even though Allen, with his 40% three-point shooting average, is considered the better shooter, James has played more playoff games. As of now, the four-time NBA MVP has missed only three playoffs during his illustrious 17-year career. Apart from his three-pointers, James has scored 7068 total playoff points (as per ESPN), while shooting 49.2% from the field.

LeBron James stats

This season, James was averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.2 assists. Before the post-season began, the 35-year-old icon entered the playoffs as the assists leader in the league for the first time in his career. Prior to the 2019-20 season, James' highest assist average was 9.1 APG during his 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Rockets Game 2 highlights: James, Davis help Lakers level second-round series

The Lakers levelled their second-round series with a 117-109 victory on Sunday (Monday EST). James finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 58.8% from the field and 20% from the three-point range. Anthony Davis scored game-high 34 points for the Lakers, while James Harden scored 27 points for the Rockets. The next Lakers-Rockets game is scheduled on Tuesday, September 8, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP, NBA site)