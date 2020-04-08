Ray Allen Nominates LeBron James & Shaq For His Quarantine-inspired 'hairline Challenge'

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen has apparently been busy growing his hair during the lockdown period. Allen, who rocked the bald look for most of his NBA career, gave the clippers a rest to reveal his hairline in a recent social media post. In an attempt to embrace his receding hairline and inspiring others to do so, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share his picture while issuing a 'hairline challenge' for present and former NBA stars.

Also Read | LeBron James Proud Of Having Great Photographic Memory Since Childhood

Ray Allen's 'hairline challenge' the new thing in the NBA during lockdown?

Explaining his 'hairline challenge', Ray Allen wrote, 'I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol, So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know, I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona!'

Also Read | LeBron James Keeps Fans Entertained Via TikTok Videos, Not Afraid Of 'looking Like A Fool'

Ray Allen nominates Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James for 'hairline challenge'

Ray Allen noted that the 'hairline challenge' was inspired by 1970s sitcom star George Jefferson. The two-time NBA champion then proceeded to nominate 'all his bald or going bald brothers' to take up the hairline challenge. Ray Allen nominated Lakers star LeBron James, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, and Detriot Pistons legend Richard Hamilton among others.

Ray Allen most notably tagged LeBron James, who has been accused of wearing headbands on his head to hide his hairline in the past. Another star who recently made the headlines for his receding hairline is Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA legend was forced to reveal his hairline on national television after he lost a bet to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. As a result, Shaquille O'Neal showed up on a recent episode of NBA on TNT with his natural hairline.

Also Read | NBA News: Trae Young Picks Lakers To Win NBA, Says LeBron James Was On A 'different Mission'

Also Read | NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Recalls How LeBron James Saved His Life When He Was Drowning In Bahamas

(Image Credits: NBA on TNT Official Twitter Page, LeBron James, Ray Allen Official Instagram Handles)