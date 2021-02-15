LeBron James Dunks BIG After Beating 4 Nuggets Players, Fans Correctly Dub It As 'Travel'

LeBron James is ageing like fine wine and the NBA legend is showing no signs of slowing down at a ripe age of 36. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was a key reason behind the franchise ending their championship drought last season, and LeBron has continued at his imperious best this season as well. The 36-year-old was in fine form on Sunday night, but couldn't help the defending champions to win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers vs Nuggets: LeBron James dunk labelled as travel by fans online

LeBron James took 3.5 seconds of game clock to go from his own 3-point line to dunking the ball all over the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers had just given up a 14-point lead, and James wanted to force the issue to end the game. The 36-year-old dashed past four players to score the dunk, further highlighting his prowess in his Year 18. And while it was a slick bit of play, James got lucky for escaping a travel violation.

And while the officials missed it, fans were quick to point it out online. Among the many trolls and jokes and jibes at the 36-year-old, LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson also called it a travel. Jefferson and James were teammates at the Cleveland Cavaliers during their former's second spell at the franchise, winning the NBA title in 2016. The 40-year-old last played in 2018, before retiring while being a part of the Denver Nuggets.

NBA live scores: Jokic, Murray punish James, Lakers in 17-point rout

Lakers had a day to forget on their trip to Denver, with the Nuggets registering a comfortable 122-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were in fine form, with the former scoring yet another triple-double, taking his tally to six this season. The Serbian center posted 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead his team over the reigning NBA champions. Murray meanwhile finished with 25 points, with six rebounds and four assists.

As for the Lakers, they saw star man Anthony Davis walk off injured, in what was a telling blow to Frank Vogel's side. James, on the other hand, almost had his triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The defeat sees Lakers fall 1.5 games behind toppers Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings. The defending champions have a 21-7 record this season, and have won seven of their last 10 games. As for the Nuggets, Denver have leapfrogged the Golden State Warriors to seventh in the standings, with a 15-11 record. The Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak, following their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

