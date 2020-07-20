LeBron James' Rookie Card Sells For Record $1.8MILLION At Auction

Goldin Auctions announced the auction the sale of LeBron James' rookie card in June. The auction for the card which was expected to sell for over $1 million went on for over a month. The auction ended this Saturday, with the card selling for $1.8 million.

With collectors seeing their cards as the new version of stocks, players now are making sure they own a piece of their future.



Collector @LeoreAvidar paid $1.8M for 1 of LeBron’s 23 Exquisite signed Rookie Patch cards last night. @KingJames: I have some of me too. pic.twitter.com/BWZ16ZKg1I — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

LeBron James' mint-condition rookie card sells for $1.8 million

As per Action Network's Darren Rovell, collector Leore Avidar purchased the signed Rookie Patch card. He revealed that with collectors viewing the cards as stock, players are also looking to own their own cards. In an Instagram post about his rookie card being sold for $1.8 million, LeBron James commented by saying that he too has some of those cards.

Last week, Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, spoke about the Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" card while on a recent episode of Beckett Live Presents. At the time, the card was pegged at $1 million, and Goldin believed it had room to earn more. As per TMZ Sports, the card could have fetched around $2 million. Mike Trout's card held the previous record for $922,500.

Goldin Auctions described the card by writing that the 'incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this fantastic collectable'. They added that the 'congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component and serves as Upper Deck’s COA'. The card was originally a part of a set that retailed for $125 which was released by Upper Deck Exquisite after James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. A minimum bid of $25,000 could have been placed on the card.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant rookie card

Before James' rookie card was sold, a Michael Jordan 1986-87 Fleer rookie card was sold for $12,500. The card was not popular at first, but gained value as Jordan became popular over the years. While no Kobe Bryant rookie card has been sold recently, a 1996-97 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #138 was sold for $58,100 before his retirement. As per reports, the value of Bryant's cards (and other memorabilia) has increased after his death.

LeBron James stats

James was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2003 when he won the Rookie of the Year award while averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. James has won three NBA championships over the years and is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA star is currently at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, preparing for the NBA restart on July 30. The Lakers will kick off their NBA restart by playing the LA Clippers on July 30 at 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image source: LeBron James official Instagram – @kingjames, Goldin Auctions official site)