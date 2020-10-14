LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri Has Her Own Mini-mansion In The Lakers Star's Lavish Backyard

This weekend, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title after a 10-year drought. The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in a 4-2 series, tying the record of most NBA titles with the Boston Celtics. Following the Lakers win and the postponement of the championship parade, King James is back at his mansion in Los Angeles. In his recent Instagram story, James shared with his fans the early birthday present he got for his daughter Zhuri, who will soon turn six.

Also read | LeBron James daughter Zhuri James styles his hair in Fathers Day post, fans react with memes

Lakers star's early birthday present to Zhuri a house in the backyard

Image: LeBron James' Instagram

James posted multiple stories on Instagram, each featuring some part of Zhuri's new playhouse. In the clips, Zhuri is seen entering the mini house, which was made to complement James' $23 million Brentwood mansion – something the four-time NBA champion mentions in the video. In another story, Zhuri also cleans some dirt James dragged into her new house.

"Early bday gift my princess!!! Love you baby Z" LeBron wrote, already celebrating Zhuri's sixth birthday, which is on October 22. In the video, James even asks Zhuri if she is taking a break from school, as the house features a kitchen, couch, dining area and a study. Later, James uploaded a boomerang of him having breakfast with his "champion" during her school break.

Also read | LeBron James' BBZ ensemble represents his three kids - Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James

Fans react to LeBron James daughter house in the Lakers star's backyard

Meanwhile Bronny is locked up in the basement forced to watch the Sprite Cranberry ad over and over — Christian (@CholukidukeC721) October 13, 2020

Lebron: Takes away Zhuri’s unreleased IPhone 17



Zhuri: I’m running away *Leaves through back door*



Lebron: pic.twitter.com/z8Oae4X2oO — #0urMVPðŸš€ (NETSðŸ†|NYGðŸ˜”) (@EliteTheKing_) October 13, 2020

My entire childhood I wanted a small house in the backyard for myself ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ Zhuri living the dream — Nayamka Roberts-Smith, LE (@LaBeautyologist) October 13, 2020

When zhuri play house costs more than your real house pic.twitter.com/4dB3UIVs4r — Odell Coleman (@Odell_L_Coleman) October 13, 2020

Also read | LeBron James helps launch 5-year-old daughter Zhuri James's new YouTube channel: LeBron James daughter

On Sunday (Monday morning IST), LeBron James and the Lakers clinched a 106-93 Game 6 victory against the Heat. Their 2019-20 NBA title was dedicated to late franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. "It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, who also won his fourth NBA Finals MVP in the process.

Also read | LeBron James purchases another lavish Beverly Hills mansion for $36 million: LeBron James mansion

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)