LeBron James Daughter Zhuri Styles His Hair In Fathers Day Post, Fans React With Memes

On Father's Day, LeBron James' wife Savannah shared multiple photos of the Los Angeles Lakers star with his children on her official Instagram account. Savannah's post included photos of James with all of his kids – Bryce, Bronny and Zhuri. Fans reacted to the last photo of Savannah's post, which has their daughter Zhuri style the NBA star's shaved head.

Savannah's Instagram post wished James a Happy Fathers Day, letting the 35-year-old star know that he is loved and appreciated by their family. She shared multiple photos of James with their children, including the last one where Zhuri is playing with James' hair. The father-daughter duo is in a garden, where James sits on the grass while staring at the camera as Zhuri plays with his hair with a pink roller comb and hairdryer in her hand.

Fans reacted to the last image with memes, commenting on LeBron James shaved head and grey beard. Some fans created memes out of the image, mentioning Michael Jordan and his six NBA titles while James only has three. Some fans commented on James' appearance, hoping that the Lakers forward would play in the league while looking like 'Uncle I lroh or Yoda'. Many users also spoke about similar experiences as a father, stating that fathers often have to become 'manikin dolls' for their children to practice on.

“I’m a hairdresser dad not a fucking wizard” — Jay. (@JayCurrell) June 21, 2020

I wish Lebron played looking like this, it’d be awesome to watch an old man dunk on everyone. It’d be like Uncle I lroh or Yoda or something. — Colin (@hungu1995) June 21, 2020

dads will always be those beauty manikin dolls to be practiced on I have Been there even got a whole face of make up stuff all over my face urghhhh — jak_burton (@irongoose33) June 21, 2020

(Image source: @mrs_savannahrj official Instagram)