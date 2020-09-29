LeBron James Reacts To Ballistics Report That Contradicts Findings In Breonna Taylor Case

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has drawn the attention of social media users to a shocking new revelation regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed in March after a police raid at her Louiseville apartment went horribly wrong. According to the police statement, Taylor was shot to death after she was caught in the crossfire between the police and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Last week, the Kentucky Grand Jury chose to side with the justification provided by the police officials, thereby deciding not to move forward with the charges of murder against any of the police officers. Instead, the jury charged officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the raid. The jury decision came under heavy criticism with protesters taking to the streets of Louiseville to express their disapproval.

Also Read | What Happened To Breonna Taylor? Why Are American Athletes Outright FURIOUS Over Ruling?

Likewise, several NBA athletes, including LeBron James, flocked to social media to express their frustration with the jury decision. LeBron tweeted last Wednesday, stating he felt "devastated, hurt, sad and mad" to learn the decision made by the Kentucky Grand Jury. LeBron James claimed he was not at all "surprised" with the decision and that justice was only served to the apartment wall of her neighbour instead of Breonna Taylor.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

In a separate tweet, LeBron James wrote: "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!"

Also Read | LeBron James "devastated, Hurt, Sad, Mad" After Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Announcement

Breonna Taylor ballistics report contradicts investigation report

While outrage against the jury decision is still at large, a new revelation may unravel the entire Breonna Taylor investigation from top to bottom. The Lakers star shared a tweet on his timeline which mentions a ballistics report from Kentucky State Police that contradicts the findings submitted by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The ballistics report conducted by the Kentucky State Police, as obtained by VICE, states "it could not definitively say for a fact if the 9-mm bullet that struck LMPD Officer Mattingly was, in fact, from Breonna’s BF, Kenneth Walker." Furthermore, the bullet wound which Mattingly sustained in his leg, which he claimed came from one of Walker's shots, was "neither identified nor eliminated" as having been fired by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend.

BREAKING: “A Kentucky State Police ballistics report does not support Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s assertion that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot a Louisville police officer the night she was killed.” https://t.co/tNYgRanU63 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 27, 2020

So far, it remains unclear how authentic the claims are in the above-mentioned Breonna Taylor ballistics report. However, if true, it could prove to a major turning point in the case as the jury decision to disregard charges of murder were was made on the basis that it was Kenneth Walker who fired at the police first.

Also Read | Charles Barkley Slammed On Social Media For Defending Police In Breonna Taylor Case

Also Read | LeBron James "disappointed" Over The Decision In Breonna Taylor Case, Says Lakers Teammate

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram, AP)