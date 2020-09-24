What Happened To Breonna Taylor? Why Are American Athletes Outright FURIOUS Over Ruling?

Over the past few months, the sports world has united in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, constantly using their platform to promote social justice. This includes Breonna Taylor's case, where the sports world demanded justice for Taylor, asking for her murderers to be arrested and convicted. Months after her death on March 13, the grand jury announced their decision on Taylor's case. One former officer – Brett Hankison – was indicted, but bizarrely not for Taylor's death. Shortly after the announcement, protesters gathered on the streets, asking for a harsher judgement for the officers involved in her killing.

Also read | LeBron James "devastated, hurt, sad, mad" after Breonna Taylor grand jury announcement; what happened to Breonna Taylor

What happened to Breonna Taylor case? Breonna Taylor story

Breonna Taylor warrant and shooting

On March 13, Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot to death in her home in Louisville after police officers barged into her apartment to execute a late-night warrant for a narcotics investigation. Taylor's boyfriend, who was with her, shot at the officers believing they were intruders as they received no answer when they asked who was at the door. The police officers, without a body cam, returned fire in the apartment, killing Taylor in the process. It was revealed that they were investigating her ex-boyfriend, who was a convicted felon suspected of supplying a drug house. No drugs were found at Taylor's house.

Also read | What happened to Breonna Taylor case? Breonna Taylor decision protested in Louisville

Aftermath, protests and grand jury decision

Two months after her death, Taylor's mother filed for a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers. While an investigation was launched on May 21, George Floyd's murder on May 25 brought Taylor's case more spotlight. Along with Floyd, protesters started demanding justice for Taylor's case as well. In June, Hankinson was fired for "blindly shooting" at Taylor. On Wednesday, the prosecutors announced that Hankinson was indicted on "first-degree wanton endangerment charges", but not for Taylor's killing. The other two officers – Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove – were not indicted.

Also read | Kyrie Irving speaks on Breonna Taylor case during TV special, focuses on her brutal murder: Breonna Taylor story

Athletes disappointed and furious over what happened to Breonna Taylor

While people continued to protest in Taylor's name, big stars like LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Colin Kaepernick highlighted her cause. James, while at the NBA bubble in Orlando, wore an altered "Make America Great Again" cap with the Lakers which demanded justice for Taylor. Osaka used Taylor's name on one of her seven caps in the US Open, which featured names of police brutality victims.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving teamed up with guests like journalist Jemele Hill and rapper Common to host a special show on Taylor's killing, discussing the importance of her case. Lewis Hamilton wore a 'Justice for Breonna Taylor' shirt at the Tuscan GP, following which he would be undergoing an FIA investigation due to potential breach of rules.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

These efforts were not limited to Taylor's death, drawing attention to everyone from Floyd to Ahmaud Arbery to Jacob Blake. James, who has been quite vocal about police brutality, even started a voting rights group called More Than a Vote by teaming up with other black athletes. Additionally, leagues like the NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL have extended their support to their players, who chose to boycott games after Blake's shooting on August 23.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

A direct result of months of protests, the surprising ruling in Taylor's case elicited a frustrated and angered reaction from athletes. "I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbours' apartment walls and not her beautiful life," James wrote on Twitter. He admitted that while his heart is heavy, he isn't surprised at the ruling.

Dear Breonna,



I’m so sorry the people in power have failed to get this right. You deserve so much more. Your life mattered. You deserved the bright future that was ahead of you. We will continue to say your name. We will continue to fight in your name. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/31M3ndOloK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

I know they didn't think paying money to Breonna Taylor's family was enough. Justice is worth more.... — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Another innocent black life gone with no consequences!! Breonna Taylor was 26, a daughter, a cousin, a friend, a girlfriend, an ER technician, an AMERICAN. 💔 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 24, 2020

After James, more NBA stars chose to speak up. James' teammate Danny Green stated that he was disappointed, but would keep on fighting along with the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone referred to the incident as "tragic", trying to place himself in Taylor's boyfriend's shoes. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is known for his candid take on social issues, called the situation "discouraging" and depolarizing", questioning the way we live.

Warriors head coach @SteveKerr on the Breonna Taylor news. pic.twitter.com/ydpG46Vt2x — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 23, 2020

I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

“This one was for her.”



Bam Adebayo on playing today’s game for Breonna Taylor after no officers were indicted for killing her. pic.twitter.com/rcUqSY3p4R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2020

After the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup on Wednesday (Thursday IST), Celtics star Jaylen Brown revealed that he too wasn't surprised by the verdict. “This one was for her," said Heat's Bam Adebayo, explaining that he would channel his anger into the game. Jimmy Butler expressed his disappointment after the game, reiterating that this situation will always be bigger than basketball. Montrezl Harrell, Jamal Crawford, Lakers icon Magic Johnson and Heat legend Dwyane Wade were others who chose to speak on the issue.

We already knew #BreonnaTaylor wasn’t going to receive the justice that she deserved. I’m not even surprised. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2020

Disappointed & disgusted. My heart goes out to Ms Tamika Palmer & the rest of Breonna’s family #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor



Please vote! Everyone! — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) September 23, 2020

"Disappointed & disgusted," wrote WNBA's Sue Bird. The league has dedicated their season to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name movement and even spoke to her mother before they resumed play some months ago. "We’re still going hard for you. you deserved so much better," Lexie Brown added, heartbroken at the verdict.

We knew the news was not gonna be good when the Louisville police chief declared a state of emergency preemptively. My heart breaks for Tamika Palmer all over again. We will not be silent & accept state sanctioned murder and an extreme lack of accountability time and time again — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

we’re still going hard for you. you deserved so much better 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/24lsqcjOnq — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) September 23, 2020

My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god. This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor #DefundPolice #RegisterToVote — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 23, 2020

My soul hurts to see the verdict of Breonna Taylor’s case. No officers being charged 😡🤬 The system continues to fail the people again and again. When will it ever be right. The Devil is a lie — Winston Guy Jr. (@winstonguyjr27) September 23, 2020

What’s crazy is that I’m not surprised at all! Smh! SAY HER NAME: BREONNA TAYLOR https://t.co/Bh35CkcXJx — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) September 23, 2020

Megan Rapinoe also tweeted about the issue. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Kenjon Barner quoted a tweet about the judgement, thinking it was crazy that he isn't surprised over the decision. "Dirty game," was what New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas had to say as he added a facepalming emoji.

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020

Colin Kaepernick, on the other hand, called out the "white supremacist institution" which "stole" Taylor's life. Asking for the system to be abolished, the former NFL star was one of the first players who knelt during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest in 2016. Kaepernick is yet to play again, as his protests had been observed as problematic, too political and controversial for the NFL. However, after this year's protests became a highlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaepernick – who continued to advocate social justice – has been receiving support from his colleagues and other athletes.

Also read | Breonna Taylor warrant: Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

(Image credits: AP)