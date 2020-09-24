LeBron James "disappointed" Over The Decision In Breonna Taylor Case, Says Lakers Teammate

LA Lakers guard Danny Green has admitted that most members of his team, including LeBron James, were left "disappointed" following the grand jury decision over the Breonna Taylor case. Earlier in March, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman, was shot dead by police officers during a mistaken no-knock raid on her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. Over five months after the Breonna Taylor case was taken to court, the grand jury decided that only one of the three officers that took part in the raid was to be charged, leaving LeBron James and his Lakers teammates "disappointed".

LeBron James and Lakers teammates left "disappointed" over Breonna Taylor case decision

While speaking to reporter Mike Trudell ahead of the Lakers' Conference Finals Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, Danny Green revealed that there was extreme "disappointment" among the squad following the decision made over the Breonna Taylor case. The three officers - Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove - were potentially facing murder charges, but only Hankison was charged with the crime. However, the Lakers squad had even more reason to be dejected because Hankison was not charged for shooting Taylor. Instead, he was charged on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for bullets that went into the neighbouring apartments.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to continue to push and continue to use our voices.”



Danny Green reacts to the Kentucky grand jury’s indictment surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death. pic.twitter.com/sJwHefO3po — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 23, 2020

Danny Green said, "We're all really upset right now. Bron (LeBron James) sent a message on our group that the announcement for the Breonna Taylor case was about to be made but there was a sense of disappointment once it was done." The 33-year-old went on to add that the Lakers family will continue to fight for justice and the players will use their voices to ensure a message is delivered. "It was sad because we knew something was done, but it wasn't enough and not for the right cause. We won't stop our fight against injustice though, we have a platform and we'll speak out", he added.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Soon after the decision was made in the Breonna Taylor case, LeBron James posted a series of tweets expressing his anger and dismay over the ruling. The three-time NBA champion has constantly been vocal over the police brutality towards the African American community and showed his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign following the death of George Floyd in May as well. The shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha last month also caused an uproar in the sporting world, which included NBA teams refusing to play in protest of the shooting.

