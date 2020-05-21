LeBron James Opens Up About Favourite Pizza Toppings In Latest Tweet

American pizza chain Blaze Pizza recently shared a photo of their logo in which they asked their customers the toppings that come to their minds when they see the logo. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who owns 10 percent of the company's stake, replied to their post with a list of his favourite toppings. Twitter reacted to James' tweet, commenting on his choice of topping.

LeBron James Twitter: What are the preferred LeBron James pizza toppings?

🤔 Some chicken, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and a mix of cheeses 😁🔥 @BlazePizza https://t.co/wXDtE0V7Ne — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 20, 2020

LeBron James revealed that he prefers chicken, onions, mushroom, peppers and a mix of cheeses on his pizza. Fans reacted to his list, some asking why does the Lakers star not like pepperoni or sausages. Many fans even asked James if he likes pineapple on pizza. However, James has already answered that question during a Lakers video released in November.

Fans react to LeBron James pizza toppings list

LeBron James doesn't prefer pepperoni on his pizza. Is he against that kind of meat?



Next on undisputed — Hashim (@ItsJustHashim2) May 20, 2020

Not gonna lie those are some pretty garbage toppings for a pizza — ElijahMalikG (@BallElonzo) May 20, 2020

That sounds like a decent pizza my already high respect for you just increased Mr. James. — Dr. Chris Heath (@chrisheath13) May 20, 2020

LeBron James sides with pineapples on the 'Does pineapple belong on pizza' debate

Bron enters the everlasting debate.. 🍍🍕 pic.twitter.com/UPxraGiYf2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2019

LeBron James owns a 10% stake of the California-based pizza franchise 'Blaze Pizza'. James is one of the founding members of the company and also acts as their spokesperson. Blaze Pizza was found in 2011.

When James acquired the stake in the company, he reportedly spent around $1 million on Blaze Pizza. In 2017, ESPN reported that James will be receiving $25 million on his investment. The same year, Forbes called Blaze Pizza the 'fastest-growing restaurant chain ever'.

LeBron once also worked behind the counter at their restaurant in Pasadena where he went by the name 'Ron'. The customers did not recognize him, while one also said he looked similar to Dwyane Wade.