LeBron James Calls Out Brian Windhorst For 'twisting' Recent Quote About Michael Jordan

In a recent video uploaded on Uninterrupted's YouTube channel, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about being able to complement Michael Jordan's game completely. He spoke about Jordan and his best assets working 'perfectly' together and referred to Jordan as an 'assassin'. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote a story which stated that James envisioned Michael Jordan as a teammate and not an adversary.

LeBron James responded to Brian Windhorst's tweet and called him out for phrasing it incorrectly. He added that he loves the greats and would love to play with them, but would also like to compete against them. In the end, he asked Windhorst to never 'get it twisted'.

LeBron James replies to Brian Windhorst's tweet about him and Jordan

No I didn’t say I envisioned MJ as a teammate not an adversary. A question was asked “Do I think I could have been a teammate of his and compliment his game”. I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I a historian of the game but https://t.co/PxCv4EBydM — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2020

I also would die to compete vs every single one of them too! Don’t ever get it twisted! 👑. Nevertheless MJ Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!! 💐 💐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2020

What LeBron James said about Jordan and The Last Dance in the Uninterrupted video

In the Uninterrupted video, James talks about Jordan's drive, referring to the six-time NBA champion as an 'assassin'. He added that his 'best assets' would work well with Jordan. James further explained that he would love the challenge and would love it when a teammate does so. He recalled Dwyane Wade and coach Tryonn Lue challenging him and believes Jordan would also do the same.

He further spoke about the documentary, and how it made him miss the NBA more. The Lakers star last played on March 10, a day before the NBA announced their suspension. James added that he is always extra motivated during the summer and the docu-series had only added to that feeling. When he sees The Last Dance, James revealed that he feels he could start playing in his driveway if he could.

LeBron James on Michael Jordan and The Last Dance

