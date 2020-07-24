NBA Scrimmages Scores Day 2: LeBron, Davis Impress Despite 108-104 Loss To Mavericks

Though the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first scrimmage 104-108 to the Dallas Mavericks, the team picked up their pace right where they left of before the season was suspended. Though Lakers' stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis impressed with their performance, the Lakers failed to maintain their lead after their stars sat out the second half. Luka Doncic put up an effective first-half performance but retreated to the locker rooms in the third quarter.

NBA Scrimmages Day 2: Lakers vs Mavericks highlights

Lakers vs Mavericks: Mavericks win against Lakers during first scrimmage

Both James and Davis scored 12 points each as they stepped on the court for 15 minutes for the first time since March. James added 5 assists and 3 rebounds, while Davis had 2 steals. Dion Waiters and JR Smith made their debut for the team, with Waiters posting 9 points and Smith scoring 6 points. Smith last played for the NBA in 2018 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though the Lakers bench failed to defend against the Mavericks, Waiters could help divide the ballhandling load between him and James. The Lakers were also missing Alex Caruso, who could have helped the team defend their 11-point lead even after Davis and James sat out.

Dion Waiters impressive Lakers debut

Though Luka Doncic defended during for his first game at the bubble, finishing with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists. Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic dominated the Mavericks-Lakers scrimmage, scoring 23 and 17 points respectively. Curry shot an impressive 6-of-6 from the three-point range in just 15 minutes. They went on a 27-13 run in the third precious, overtaking the Lakers advantage to lead by 3 points.

Though the Mavericks beat the Lakers, they failed to perform with James and Davis on the court with too many turnovers and fouls. During his postgame interview, head coach Rick Carlisle stated that the team needs to up their defence in order to beat top-seeded teams. The Lakers shot 63.3% from the field during the first half, where the Mavericks gave away 55 points.

NBA Scrimmages Scores Day 2: Seth Curry shoots 6-of-6 from the field

