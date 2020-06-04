LeBron James Slams Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin For Fake Activism, Calls Out Her Photo Op

The brutal murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last week has seemingly flipped a switch in Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, who has taken to social media to express his discontent over the situation. In a series of tweets, the NBA star hit out at police brutality and backed the peaceful and silent protests in the United States. LeBron James also hit out at Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, an intern with the Washington Examiner, for her "fake activism" in a bid to click Instagram pictures.

LeBron James calls out Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin for fake activism to click Instagram pictures

In a video that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, a woman could be seen posing with an electric drill in her hand while a man took a photo of her. Initially, the woman confirmed as Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin by New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz was actually helping out a community that had been affected by looting amid the George Floyd protests. However, when she walked back to a black Mercedes, the woman could be heard discussing her Instagram and that the entire act was a planned photo op.

The video caught the attention of American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, which was later retweeted by Lakers star LeBron James. James hit out at Fiona Moriarty-Mclaughlin with a series of dissenting emojis expressing his discontent on her "fake activism". Following the heavy backlash from LeBron James and the rest of Twitter, Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin made her social media accounts private on Monday before deleting them altogether overnight.

LeBron James on George Floyd

LeBron James was one of the first NBA stars to raise his voice and bring attention to police brutality in the wake of Geroge Floyd's death. The Lakers star shared messages from the likes of American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Killer Mike and Jalen Rose, who also expressed their support for the peaceful and silent protests. LeBron James had earlier shared a picture of Floyd being pinned down by the officer alongside a picture of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick kneeling to the national anthem. While Kaepernick's actions back then in 2016 were heavily criticised and cost him his NFL career, his protests have garnered attention amidst the recent events of racial discrimination.

