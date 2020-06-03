Alex Caruso Rips Donald Trump Over 'staged PR Photos', Calls Out Troll On Twitter

Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was one of the NBA stars who spoke up on George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement. Floyd's death was captured on a camera, where a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he passed away. His death sparked protests all over the USA, with some protesters also resorting to violence. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump visited the fire-damaged St. John’s Church after his trip to the White House. He posed with a bible in front of the church, and as per the Associated Press, Reverend Mariann Budde, whose diocese the church belongs to, was 'outraged' by the president's visit. Caruso tweeted a reply to the article, calling out President Trump.

Alex Caruso on Trump: Caruso reacts to the Donald Trump bible photo

No amount of staged PR photos can hide who this man is... ego, zero empathy, & inability to lead.. the perfect storm https://t.co/P1CypF5UZU — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 2, 2020

Alex Caruso on Trump's church photo, says he is all 'ego'

Alex Caruso stated that Trump's photos were staged, and said he is egoistic, has no empathy and is a bad leader. While most people praised Caruso for his comments, some people took President Donald Trump's side. One user replied to Caruso with the word 'dribble', which is used to call out athletes when they comment on issues not related to sports. Caruso called the troll out on Twitter, saying he has mostly been playing off-ball this season.

Caruso was previously on The Morning Show with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis, where he stated that he feels the need to speak and considers it his responsibility to do so. He added that he 'was blessed and fortunate to grow up with that word that everybody talks about, with the privilege'. However, he stated that his parents raised him the right way, and he knows 'everybody is created equal and you should treat everybody how you want to be treated'.

He further explained that it is 'mind-blowing' for him to see that people still harbour so much hate and evil inside of them. Alex Caruso cited this as the reason why he wants to be a voice, pillar or tool for anybody. Caruso added that he would not have relationships with some people if he was not raised correctly, and that is 'something important' to him.

Alex Caruso on Trump: Caruso shuts down Twitter troll

Been playing mostly off ball this season, I’m good Wayland https://t.co/lffWjD3CUk — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 2, 2020

Apart from Alex Caruso, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich also called out President Donald Trump. Kerr tweeted a photo of Trump with the bible, leaving a sarcastic comment on it. Popovich, on the other hand, called Trump out for his earlier comments on the protests, labelling the president as a 'deranged idiot'. Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Ayesha Curry have also called out Trump for his comments in wake of the protests.

Steve Kerr mocks Donald Trump bible photo

Pretty much sums things up. https://t.co/9tObwxzwvU — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 21, 2020

