The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LeBron James Continues Taco Tuesday Tradition By Feeding 1,300 People For COVID-19 Relief

Basketball News

Earlier this week, Lakers star LeBron James and his family foundation fed tacos to 340 students of their I Promise School in Akron, Ohio and their families.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has managed to keep his Taco Tuesday tradition alive. Earlier this week, LeBron James and his family foundation fed tacos to 340 students of their I Promise School in Akron, Ohio and their families as the school has been closed as a precaution against the coronavirus. The LeBron James Family foundation also plans to deliver more Taco Tuesday meals next weeks, reaching out to more families connected to the school.

Also read | LeBron James Taco Tuesday: LeBron James gets crowd to chant 'Taco Tuesday' in Lakers vs Grizzlies

LeBron James Taco Tuesday: James helps feed 340 kids and their families

LeBron James contacted the Akron Family Restaurant to deliver tacos enough for 1,300 people. As businesses remain shut, the restaurant had suffered significant losses. The restaurant, located near LeBron James’ high school was frequented by James. Not only did the meals help the children and restaurant, but it was also a great help to the workers who had been missing out on their paychecks, said Nick Corpas, the restaurant’s co-owner. Corpas revealed that one employee teared up while working, as she would be able to provide food for her children amid the ongoing crisis.

Also read | LeBron James Taco Tuesday: LeBron James screams ‘Taco Tuesday’ to fans before entering Mexican restaurant in Texas

LeBron James Taco Tuesday: LeBron James sends taco truck to first respondents fighting Getty Fire

Also read | LeBron James Taco Tuesday: LeBron James sends taco truck to first respondents fighting Getty Fire

LeBron James TikTok: The James family learn TikTok moves in James' new Instagram video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Lakers news: NBA coronavirus update

The USA currently has almost 69,000 confirmed cases, including 1,032 deaths. The country is currently in lockdown, hoping to curb the outbreak, which includes leagues like NBA and NFL suspending their current seasons. Like most NBA players, LeBron James has been spending time with his family in quarantine, sharing updates via Instagram and Twitter. As of now, there are 14 confirmed NBA members with coronavirus, two of which were Lakers players whose identities were not revealed. The Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA was suspended, who confirmed Kevin Durant and three other players positive with COVID-19. The league might return in June, however, no official statement has been made.

Also read | Lakers news: LeBron James takes over internet after dancing on TikTok with his son Bryce

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
77 people are showing coronavirus symptoms on a sea voyage to Florida
77 PEOPLE SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS