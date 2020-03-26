LeBron James Continues Taco Tuesday Tradition By Feeding 1,300 People For COVID-19 Relief

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has managed to keep his Taco Tuesday tradition alive. Earlier this week, LeBron James and his family foundation fed tacos to 340 students of their I Promise School in Akron, Ohio and their families as the school has been closed as a precaution against the coronavirus. The LeBron James Family foundation also plans to deliver more Taco Tuesday meals next weeks, reaching out to more families connected to the school.

LeBron James Taco Tuesday: James helps feed 340 kids and their families

LeBron James contacted the Akron Family Restaurant to deliver tacos enough for 1,300 people. As businesses remain shut, the restaurant had suffered significant losses. The restaurant, located near LeBron James’ high school was frequented by James. Not only did the meals help the children and restaurant, but it was also a great help to the workers who had been missing out on their paychecks, said Nick Corpas, the restaurant’s co-owner. Corpas revealed that one employee teared up while working, as she would be able to provide food for her children amid the ongoing crisis.

LeBron James Taco Tuesday: LeBron James sends taco truck to first respondents fighting Getty Fire

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

LeBron James TikTok: The James family learn TikTok moves in James' new Instagram video

Lakers news: NBA coronavirus update

The USA currently has almost 69,000 confirmed cases, including 1,032 deaths. The country is currently in lockdown, hoping to curb the outbreak, which includes leagues like NBA and NFL suspending their current seasons. Like most NBA players, LeBron James has been spending time with his family in quarantine, sharing updates via Instagram and Twitter. As of now, there are 14 confirmed NBA members with coronavirus, two of which were Lakers players whose identities were not revealed. The Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA was suspended, who confirmed Kevin Durant and three other players positive with COVID-19. The league might return in June, however, no official statement has been made.

