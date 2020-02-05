LeBron James Takes Over Internet After Dancing On TikTok With His Son Bryce: WATCH

LeBron James joined his son Bryce James for a TikTok dance. Bryce, who also plays basketball, had previously uploaded a video of him dancing. In the second video, LeBron James joins Bryce for the dance. Both are dancing to ‘The Mop’ by TisaKorean.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James dances with son for his TikTok account

In Bryce’s first video, he is dancing to the song while moving around different locations of the house. He ends the video by jumping over the sofa and making it look as if he was sliding on the floor. LeBron James shared the video in one of his Instagram stories, saying that he is now official and Bryce let him on his TikTok account. James is seen following Bryce’s steps in the video.

Throughout the years, LeBron James has always publicly supported his children. Previously, the NBA star promoted his daughter Zhrui’s YouTube channel by sharing it on his Instagram account. He asked his fans to watch the video and follow his daughter on YouTube and Instagram. He even shot a video with her where he helps her make peanut butter power balls. James also attended his son Bronny’s high school basketball games.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James chooses Gianna Bryant’s jersey number for Zhuri

LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or 2 for the All Star game. He picked 2, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? “Zhuri.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 3, 2020

According to NBA reports, LeBron James was asked to choose between Kobe Bryant’s or Gianna’s jersey number. The Lakers star chose No. 2 to honour Gianna. When asked about the reason behind his decision, LeBron James revealed that it was because it reminds him of his daughter Zhuri.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in January. To honour the victims, NBA All-Star teams will wear No. 24 and No. 2 to pay their tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna respectively. Team Western Conference, led by LeBron James, will wear No. 2 for Gianna.

