LeBron James Throws Down Two-handed Reverse Dunk After First Half Buzzer; Watch Video

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals ended with a victory for the Los Angeles Lakers, with their game against Miami Heat ending at 116-98. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were the stars of the show during the Lakers vs Heat encounter, combining for 59 points in the game. While the Lakers vs Heat match had several interesting matchups and moments to look at, arguably the best of them happened at the end of the first half courtesy of LeBron James.

Also Read: NBA Finals: LeBron James’ Leadership, Work Ethic Put To Test Against Familiar Miami Setup

LeBron James two-handed reverse dunk steals the show

Some fun for LBJ after the buzzer! 😳#NBAFinals Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/0NN0eWBXBN — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2020

The incident occurred at the closing stages of the first half of the Lakers vs Heat match, with the LA Lakers going into the second half with a 17-point lead over their rivals. With seconds left on the clock, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tossed up a layup attempt, with the ball leaving his fingertips just after the buzzer went. While the ball bounced back off the back rim, LA Lakers star LeBron James instead of letting it go, executed an outrageous piece of skill.

LeBron James was seen gliding in as he caught the ball mid-air, before proceeding to throw down a two-handed reverse dunk. While the LeBron James two-handed reverse dunk didn’t count, it was loved by many fans as they praised the star for the effort.

Also Read: James, Herro See Popularity Rise In The NBA Playoffs

LeBron James two-handed reverse dunk loved by fans

Crazy how someone in 17th year is doin this.... — Gelo (@HELLAngelo) October 1, 2020

The NBA’s official social media handles also shared the LeBron James dunk video, as they mentioned that it seemed like the NBA star was having some fun after the buzzer. After the video was shared, many fans reacted to it, as they praised LeBron James for still going strong in his 17th season in the NBA. Other basketball fans also pointed out how effortlessly LeBron James pulled off the two-handed reverse dunk, as they claimed that it was a sign of his quality.

Several fans also shared hilarious memes as they pointed out that even though what LeBron James did during the Lakers vs Heat game was admirable, it didn’t count as the buzzer had gone off.

Also Read: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Hopes To Start Next Season With Fans

LeBron James points tonight round up

LeBron James finished the Lakers vs Heat game just short of a triple-double, ending the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. For the LA Lakers, it was Anthony Davis who turned in an impressive performance his first Finals game as he led the charge with 34 points and nine rebounds. Game 2 of the Lakers vs Heat match up will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 6:30 AM IST.

Also Read: Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki Join NBA Finals' Star-studded Virtual Crowd