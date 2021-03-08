LeBron James Trips 'On To' The Court After Chris Paul's Second-quarter Bucket: WATCH

When the NBA-All Star game was announced earlier this year, LeBron James spoke about playing, but not being there "mentally". However, as the game proceeded, fans refused to believe so. The 36-year-old won alongside Team LeBron, taking home $1.25 million for the charity they had chosen. However, during the second quarter, James tripped over himself, clearly excited over Chris Paul's bucket.

Also read | Steph Curry dedicates second career three-point contest win to teammate Klay Thompson

An excited LeBron James falls over himself after a Chris Paul shot during the NBA All-Star game

Bron's reaction to this CP3 bucket 😂 pic.twitter.com/UjVrPhlaGO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

In the second quarter of the All-Star Game, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul makes it past Utah Jazz's Mike Conley for a layup. James seemed particularly excited over the shot, ultimately falling over himself as he tried to leave the bench. On the other hand, NBA All-Star 2021 MVP Giannis Anteetokounmpo jumped over the barrier successfully, just as excited for Paul's bucket.

Fans seemed to love the little clip, happy that players were having fun during the All-Star game. While some fans asked people to post some video's of James' failed shots, many simple concentrated on the video – confident that it would become a popular meme soon. "Giannas slap the refs a**?" one fan wrote, amused at the actions of the Greek Freak.

Also read | Embiid, Simmons will miss All-Star Game over contact tracing

Fans react to James' react to CP3's shot

Giannas slap the refs ass??🤣 — Bab (@bob____man) March 8, 2021

Its an ASG. You want them to post zions 1-5 on dunks in the first half and say “YIKES 😬😬😬” ?? Let them just have fun bruh — no (@__LND999___) March 8, 2021

curry is BY FAR the best player on His team — sportsexpert (@sportsexpert16) March 8, 2021

Bruh is this really your entire life LMAO — RepeatSZN (24-13) (@TheGoated1one) March 8, 2021

This is about to become a legendary meme. I can already tell. — Marcus S, A Child of the Internet (@goodwillfiction) March 8, 2021

“I’m not gonna be there mentally” 😭 — HORNETS SZN (@szn_hornets) March 8, 2021

Also read | Curry sinks final shot, tops Conley for second 3-point title

NBA All-Star 2021: Team LeBron vs Team Durant score

Team LeBron won it all at the All-Star game on Sunday (Monday IST). James had only four points in the 13 minutes he played. Giannis scored 35 points, also winning the MVP award. Damian Lillard and Steph Curry followed with 32 points and 28 points respectively. With captain Kevin Durant sidelined with his injury, Bradley Beal ended up scoring team-high 26 points. Kyrie Irving followed with 24 points. James Harden and Jayson Tatum both scored 21 points apiece in the 170-150 encounter.

While Team LeBron raised $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Durant will be donating $500,000 for the United Negro College Fund.

Also read | NBA All-Star Game 2021: Steph Curry, LeBron James to play in one team for the first time

(Image credits: AP)