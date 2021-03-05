Last Updated:

NBA All-Star Game 2021: Steph Curry, LeBron James To Play In One Team For The First Time

NBA All-Star Game: Fans get excited as Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will play in the same team.

NBA All-Star Game

This NBA All-Star Game might give fans something they have never seen before – LeBron and Steph Curry on the same team. With James being one of the captains for the All-Star game, he chose Curry as his second pick. Often considered as rivals, the prospect of James and Curry playing together has excited their fan bases to the next level.

NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James All-Star picks include Steph Curry, Giannis

For years, reports have maintained that both Curry and James dislike each other. Having met in the finals multiple times, James is said to be wary of Curry – someone who almost everyone is fond of. The rivalry is supposed to date back to the NBA 2016 Finals, when Curry entered and grabbed LeBron’s crown a ‘little bit’, also gaining popularity. 

Neither player have publicly acknowledged these rumours. If anything, they have only complimented the other. Before the NBA All-Star draft on Thursday (Friday IST), James and Curry even shared a moment during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game. 

During the Warriors' 91-117 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), James paused an ongoing interview to greet the three-time NBA champion. The reporter was asking James about setting the tone early for the game, while King James rose from his seat to meet Curry. While his voice his faint, some fans heard him say 'my All-Star', assuming that James will pick Curry for the All-Star Game this coming weekend. 

Some fans had loved the interaction with many even speaking about the game. Others hoped that James gets to pick Curry for the All-Star game. As both stars were in the Western Conference this year, fans were already excited about the draft. 

Fans react to James picking Steph Curry for the NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron roster

Starters

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers 
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

