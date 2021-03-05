NBA All-Star Game 2021: Steph Curry, LeBron James To Play In One Team For The First Time

This NBA All-Star Game might give fans something they have never seen before – LeBron and Steph Curry on the same team. With James being one of the captains for the All-Star game, he chose Curry as his second pick. Often considered as rivals, the prospect of James and Curry playing together has excited their fan bases to the next level.

NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James All-Star picks include Steph Curry, Giannis

For years, reports have maintained that both Curry and James dislike each other. Having met in the finals multiple times, James is said to be wary of Curry – someone who almost everyone is fond of. The rivalry is supposed to date back to the NBA 2016 Finals, when Curry entered and grabbed LeBron’s crown a ‘little bit’, also gaining popularity.

Neither player have publicly acknowledged these rumours. If anything, they have only complimented the other. Before the NBA All-Star draft on Thursday (Friday IST), James and Curry even shared a moment during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game.

During the Warriors' 91-117 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), James paused an ongoing interview to greet the three-time NBA champion. The reporter was asking James about setting the tone early for the game, while King James rose from his seat to meet Curry. While his voice his faint, some fans heard him say 'my All-Star', assuming that James will pick Curry for the All-Star Game this coming weekend.

Some fans had loved the interaction with many even speaking about the game. Others hoped that James gets to pick Curry for the All-Star game. As both stars were in the Western Conference this year, fans were already excited about the draft.

Fans react to James picking Steph Curry for the NBA All-Star Game

Steph and Lebron on the same team. We here. pic.twitter.com/tHcuUL44AJ — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) March 5, 2021

LeBron fans and Steph Curry fans coming together for the All Star game like pic.twitter.com/dhobUMXnQ0 — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) March 5, 2021

LeBron fans and Steph fans during the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/LR8gi19BNc — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 5, 2021

How LeBron and Steph passing to each other in the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/YhcQvAmWXz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 5, 2021

LeBron and Steph fans rn despite shitting on the other player the past 5 years pic.twitter.com/v7od8YFp0s — JA (@PeakKatz) March 5, 2021

Team LeBron roster

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)