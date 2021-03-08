Steph Curry Dedicates Second Career Three-point Contest Win To Teammate Klay Thompson

Steph Curry has won the second three-point contest of his career. While the NBA went ahead and carried out a non-traditional All-Star game, they delivered with a skills challenge, three-point contest and Slam Dunk contest. Steph Curry – back as an All-Star after a break last year – participated with Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Mike Conley in the three-point contest. A favourite to win the trophy, the Golden State Warriors star did not disappoint during the NBA All-Star 2021 event.

Who won 3-point contest 2021? Steph Curry wins NBA 3-point contest by beating Jazz's Mike Conley

"I could hear whatever crowd was in here, I could hear the temperature rise a little bit," Curry said while talking about his final shot that meat Utah Jazz's Mike Conley. "I knew I had to knock it down. It was a fun battle".

The Jazz star was a last-minute replacement for Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, making it to the final round with the best shooter in the NBA history. Curry's final shot came with the money ball (for two points), earning him 28 points as opposed to Conley's 27. He started round one with 31 points, who moved to the next round with Jayson Tatum and Conley. The others – Mitchel, LaVine and Brown – were eliminated after round one.

This was also Curry's seventh three-point contest. Now, Curry and Dale Ellis are the only NBA players with the second-most appearances in a three-point contest. Craig Hodges leads with eight appearances.

Additionally, he is also the seventh player to win multiple three-point contests. He last won in 2015, becoming the only player to not do it back-to-back. Larry Bird, Hodges, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Price, Peja Stojakovic and Jason Kapono are other players to do so.

Steph Curry also ended up dedicating the win to his teammate Klay Thompson. The other Splash Brother is missing his second straight NBA campaign (Achilles), and will only be able to return next season. “I get to bring this home finally,” Curry said after the victory. “The Splash Bros, we are back. This one goes out to Klay Thompson. We got it done, big fella".

Fans react to Steph Curry 3-point contest win and Klay Thompson dedication

Fans remained excited over Curry's win, waiting for the Splash Brothers to be back on the court together. Domantas Sabonis won the skills challenge before the three-point contest, while Anfernee Simons became the first Portland Trail Blazers star to win the Slam Dunk title.

