LeBron James Welcomes No.21 JR Smith To The Lakers, Says Its Like They 'never Left'

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran guard JR Smith for the NBA restart on July 30. JR Smith last played in the NBA in 2018 and was signed to replace Avery Bradley, who opted out of the restart earlier this month. Smith's signing received mixed reactions from fans, especially because of his history with Lakers star LeBron James.

JR Smith to Lakers: JR Smith contract details

Smith contract is for $289,803 and will now replace Avery Bradley on the eligible roster of players for Orlando. Smith is still being paid $1,456,667 this season (through 2021-22) from the Cavaliers. https://t.co/1dJdTb7Hk3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2020

JR Smith to Lakers: LeBron James welcomed JR Smith to Lakers via an Instagram story

Lakers Smith to Lakers: LeBron James reacts after Lakers sign JR Smith

LeBron James shared a photo of JR Smith posted by the LA Lakers on his Instagram story to welcome him to the team. James wrote "Yessir bro" while referring to Smith, stating that both of them 'back at it' like they have 'never left'. James is referring to them playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers together, where they won the Cavaliers their first NBA title in 2016.

Lakers sign JR Smith: LeBron James and JR Smith

Smith's signing was criticized by fans on Twitter, who did not think the 23-year-old could contribute and help the Lakers win their NBA title. Many recalled the 2018 NBA Finals game against Golden State Warriors, where Smith had dribbled out the regulation clock when the score was tied instead of attempting a clutch shot. James' reaction to Smith's pass to George Hill went viral as people shared memes on social media.

Smith received criticism for his move and was brought up after the Lakers signed him. Smith demanded a trade in 2018 but was waived by the team in November. Smith took to Instagram to respond to the criticism. "Don’t assume you know me by what you heard; I grow daily," Smith's post read. "Your messenger might have outdated information.” Smith also captioned it '#21', which people thought was a hint for his new jersey number with the Lakers. Yahoo Sports confirmed the jersey number on Wednesday.

J.R. Smith will wear No. 21 for the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2020

