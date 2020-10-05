LeBron James Walks Off Court 10 Seconds Before The Final Buzzer in Game 3; fans FURIOUS

The NBA world might have felt that the Miami Heat will get turned over for the third time in a row against the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Finals due to a weaker squad but Erik Spoelstra's side had other plans on Sunday. Heat superstar Jimmy Butler stole the show in Game 3 as he grabbed 40 points to guide the Eastern Conference giants to a 115-104 win and help his team get their first victory in the series. However, LeBron James and some of his teammates didn't bother to stay until the end of their loss as they appeared to walk off the court with 10 seconds to spare in the final quarter.

Lakers vs Heat Game 3: Lebron James walks off the court with 10 seconds on the clock

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James was the first Laker to walk off the court on Sunday night as the Miami Heat were adding the finishing touches to their Game 3 win at the NBA Finals. The Heat were dribbling out the clock to end the game and LeBron couldn't be bothered to wait and witness the final scenes as his teammates soon followed him off the court. The 35-year-old was seen leaving the floor with 10 seconds remaining before the buzzer officially ended the game and faced severe criticism for his decision to walk off before the game officially ended.

That’s why I hate Lebron James. Walks off the court like a baby before the game is over. Take the loss and move on. — Joel Watson (@_Watson29) October 5, 2020

Can't stand LeBron James. Walks off the floor before the game is over because his crying wasn't getting him calls. #weak — David Riopelle (@RiopelleDavid) October 5, 2020

Lebron James and the rest of the team walks off the court before the game is even over! No class 🤦🏽‍♂️ — TOP SECRET (@Ultra92) October 5, 2020

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson saw James leave earlier than usual and said, "This is not a good look for the Lakers." Several viewers also noticed the NBA icon heading down the tunnel before the final buzzer and Lakers supporters took to social media to rip into the 16-time NBA All-Star, labelling LeBron James' attitude an "embarrassment" while some others termed him a "sore loser". James finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Lakers vs Heat Game 3: Jimmy Butler and LeBron James trash talk

Some NBA fans believed that LeBron wasn't eager to stay until the end of the game due to his on-court exchange with Heat star Jimmy Butler. Minutes before the end of the fourth quarter, Butler was seen telling James and the Lakers squad they were "in trouble". Butler later explained that James had initially aimed the exact same words at the Heat at the end of the first quarter.

However, in a post-game interview, James revealed that his decision to walk off before the final buzzer was due to "frustration". The Lakers still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, having lost Game 3 against Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Sunday. NBA Finals Game 4 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday night 9:00 pm ET (Wednesday, 6:30 am IST).

Image Credits - AP