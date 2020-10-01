LeBron James Purchases Another Lavish Beverly Hills Mansion For $36 Million

For months, there were rumours about Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James planning to buy his third mansion in Beverley Hills, LA. The rumours first started swirling after an online inquiry made by the three-time NBA champion on a mansion worth $52 million. However, recent reports suggest that James has bought a mansion in Beverley Hills worth $36.8 million.

LeBron James buys Beverley Hills mansion worth $36.8 million

This week, LeBron James finalised the deal to buy his third house in LA. As per reports, the Akron native paid $36.75 million for the mansion. The house is a 13,000-square-foot mansion and was previously worth $39 million.

Reports in June spoke about LeBron being interested in buying the very same mansion, which belonged to Lee Phillip Bell – who passed away earlier this year and was known for soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful. The house was built in the 1930s and has four impressive bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two guesthouses. Additionally, it comes with a tennis court and movie theatre, sitting on a 2.5-acre piece of land.

LeBron James has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion that was last listed at $39 million, per @darrenrovell



The 13,000 sq-foot property includes a lighted tennis court, a screening room and seven fireplaces.



This is the third LA County mansion that LeBron has bought. pic.twitter.com/lP8EyttX0p — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 4, 2020

The house was also owned by Charles Boyer and Howard Hughes. Hughes, as per Forbes, leased it to his ex-lover Katharine Hepburn. Reports also add that the four-time NBA MVP is likely to build a new house on the prime property. As per Zillow, house values in LA went up 7.4%, while a 5.9% climb is predicted.

James currently lives in the LA mansion he purchased in 2017. The mansion is a 15,836 square-foot property which includes eight bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet, 11 bathrooms designed with contemporary fittings and a private patio. James' current house is often seen in the videos he posts on Instagram, along with his daughter Zhuri's YouTube channel. James also owns another property in Brentwood, which he bought before this mansion.

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Lakers star is worth $480 million. Currently, James is signed with the Lakers under a four-year, $153 million contract. James, along with Cindy Crawford, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lindsey Vonn launched the wellness company Ladder in 2018. Most recently, James and his business partner started a production company called SpringHill Entertainment. They already own Uninterrupted, which is their own media company. James also owns 19 Blaze Pizza franchises in Chicago and South Florida.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)