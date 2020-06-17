LeBron James Assures Not Letting Posts About Na’Kia Crawford's Murder 'slow Down'

A few days ago, 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford was killed after she was shot multiple times in broad daylight while in a car with her grandmother in Akron, Ohio. The Na'Kia Crawford death incident took place right after George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25. Floyd's death sparked a wave of protests throughout the country, protesting while demanding justice.

Na'Kia Crawford death: LeBron James comments on the Na'Kia Crawford murder

Nah we ain’t letting it slow down!! No Sir, Not Me 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Somebody know something for sure. #JUSTICE4Nakia 👸🏽 https://t.co/ZrscZ2Sk47 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 17, 2020

Nakia Crawford death: LeBron James states that Na'Kia Crawford murder will not be ignored

While George Floyd's death was what caused the protests, people turned to a wider issue at hand as they spoke up against racial injustice and police brutality in the USA. However, Twitter users spoke up about the Na'Kia Crawford death, indicating that fewer people were speaking up about it. James replied to a post about the Na'Kia Crawford, saying that the posts about getting her justice were not slowing down as they are not going to let that happen.

James, who is also an Akron native, has been extremely active about the situation in the USA. He has spoken about racism and George Floyd's death multiple times, the most recent one being for Na'Kia Crawford. James has also started a voting rights group for African Americans called More Than a Vote, which will help people cast their vote properly while guiding them through the process and how people might try to prevent them from doing so.

Na'Kia Crawford death

After Crawford's murder, the recently-graduated high-school student trended on social media as people speculated her murder was a result of racism. The authorities are still looking for the car that was spotted leaving the same and are yet to confirm that racism had anything to do with her murder. People held protests for Crawford's murder, who was planning to attend Central State University in fall.

Mayor Dan Horrigan stated that the Akron police department would be investigating the case as fast as they can. Horrigan added that Crawford's death was 'devastating' for everyone in the Akron community. Crawford's grandmother was not injured during the incident.

LeBron James on George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement

(Image source: AP)