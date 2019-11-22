The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Receives Massive All-Star Praise From Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Basketball News

Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels Luka Doncic has already guaranteed his NBA All-Star inclusion this year after his starring performance for the Dallas Mavericks.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm with some fine performances this season. And prior to his starring performance against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr prophecized that Doncic will be an NBA All-Star this season.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Does An NBA First By Scoring 35-point Triple-double In Less Than 25 Mins

Luka Doncic All-Star talks premature?

After claiming the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, the Mavericks star has firmly announced himself as one of the premier players in the world this season. So far this season, Luka Doncic has averaged a monstrous 29.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game, which has placed him not only in All-Star conversation but the wider MVP race alongside Houston Rockets star James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also Read | NBA: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Calls LeBron 'probably The Best Athlete Ever'

Steve Kerr thinks Luka Doncic All-Star inclusion guaranteed

And the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has taken full notice as he praised the Slovenian and stated that 'Doncic is an All-Star for sure this season.' And just after he made those comments, Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Warriors 142-94. Doncic was at his usual best against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Luka Doncic All-Star or NBA MVP?

When it comes to naming All-Stars, Luka Doncic will surely benefit from the absence of Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who are both sidelined due to injury. If Doncic continues his form, he'll be an All-Star come February for sure but the bigger question is whether or not he will be named MVP in June. 

Also Read | NBA: Luka Doncic Breaks Allan Iverson's Stunning Q1 2003 NBA Record; Outscores Warriors

Luka Doncic stats

Also Read | Luka Doncic 2nd Player In NBA History To Score 40-point Triple-double Under 21

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG