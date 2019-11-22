Luka Doncic Receives Massive All-Star Praise From Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm with some fine performances this season. And prior to his starring performance against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr prophecized that Doncic will be an NBA All-Star this season.

Steve Kerr on Luka: “He was already a great player last year, borderline All-Star. He’s for sure an All-Star this year." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 21, 2019

Luka Doncic All-Star talks premature?

After claiming the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, the Mavericks star has firmly announced himself as one of the premier players in the world this season. So far this season, Luka Doncic has averaged a monstrous 29.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game, which has placed him not only in All-Star conversation but the wider MVP race alongside Houston Rockets star James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Steve Kerr thinks Luka Doncic All-Star inclusion guaranteed

And the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has taken full notice as he praised the Slovenian and stated that 'Doncic is an All-Star for sure this season.' And just after he made those comments, Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Warriors 142-94. Doncic was at his usual best against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Luka Doncic All-Star or NBA MVP?

When it comes to naming All-Stars, Luka Doncic will surely benefit from the absence of Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who are both sidelined due to injury. If Doncic continues his form, he'll be an All-Star come February for sure but the bigger question is whether or not he will be named MVP in June.

Luka Doncic stats

🚨 LUKA TRIPLE-DOUBLE THREAD 🚨



• #Mavericks G/F Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in only 25 minutes and 30 seconds.



• This marks the 7th triple-double by Dončić this season, and the 15th of his short career. pic.twitter.com/A7N0aMfUzY — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 21, 2019

