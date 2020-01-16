Luka Doncic Reminds Me Of Larry Bird And James Harden: Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has always appreciated Luka Doncic, comparing him to NBA stars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan. In an interview with ESPN before the Mavericks vs Warriors game, Kerr compared the Dallas Mavericks star rookie to Larry Bird and James Harden. According to Kerr, Luka Doncic is 'really good' for the NBA.

Also read | Luka Doncic is a combination of James Harden, Larry Bird, LeBron James: Doc Rivers

NBA 2019-20: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared Mavericks star Luka Doncic to Larry Bird and James Harden

Steve Kerr believes Luka Doncic will be an NBA 'cornerstone' for years to come.



"He reminds me a little bit of Larry Bird ... but he's got this James Harden skill set with crossovers and stepbacks"https://t.co/gEACgNNDKk — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 15, 2020

Luka Doncic is important for the NBA, and it has nothing to do with his European origin, as per Steve Kerr. While talking to ESPN, Kerr revealed that he finds Doncic similar to Larry Bird – both players analyse the floor and are always one step ahead of their opponents. However, Doncic also reminds Kerr of James Harden in terms of crossovers and stepbacks. Previously, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had stated that Doncic is a combination of Larry Bird, LeBron James and James Harden.

Kerr praised Luka Doncic more, complimenting him for handling his rise in the league and attention well. Despite all the attention he receives, Doncic remains 'unfazed' and continues to play his game. Kerr also admires his gameplay, as he is not just a great but also makes his teammates look better than they actually are.

Also read | NBA stars Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid react to Real Madrid winning the Spanish Super Cup

NBA 2019-20: Steve Kerr believes that Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are similar

A few weeks ago, Kerr also pointed out the similarities between Curry and Luka Doncic. While talking to a news channel, Kerr stated that both Doncic and Curry smile while playing which he thinks is 'relatively unique'. According to Kerr, most NBA players are locked in and look serious while playing. However, Doncic modestly denied being similar to Curry during an interview. The 20-year-old believes that Curry is an exceptional player and it is just a matter of time before Doncic reaches his level.

Also read | NBA: Larry Bird says players will shoot lot of air-balls if 4-point line is introduced

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic stats

Doncic, who won Rookie of the Year last season, could lead Mavericks to the NBA 2019-20 playoffs. The Slovenian rookie is currently averaging at 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Doncic is already in contention for the NBA MVP award. Currently, he is leading the NBA with 11 triple-doubles to his name. Recently, he became the first NBA player to post multiple 30 points triple-doubles in 30 minutes or less. Doncic also crossed a record by Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post multiple 30-point games in a season.

Also read | NBA legend Larry Bird is the inspiration behind the Twitter logo

(Image courtesy: lukadoncic Instagram)