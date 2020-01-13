NBA Stars Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid React To Real Madrid Winning The Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup after beating Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. Real Madrid entered the final after beating Valencia 3-1 in the semi-final. Both, Real and Atletico failed to score in regular and extra time. Fede Valverde was sent off after a tactical foul on Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker was through on goal before Valverde lunged from behind and saved the day for Los Blancos. Thibaut Courtois put in a solid performance throughout the final and made the winning save in the shootout, denying Thomas Partey from the spot.

Also Read | Son Heung-min Wins Premier League Goal Of The Month Award For THAT Brilliant Goal

NBA stars Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid tweet after Real Madrid bag the Super Cup

Real Madrid's win was cherished by all of their supporters throughout the world. It included some athletes from other sports too. NBA superstar Luka Doncic tweeted after Real Madrid's win. Luka Doncic is a former Real Madrid (basketball) player before he was signed by Dallas Mavericks. Doncic tweeted "HALA MADRID! #campeones". Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid also penned down a tweet in Real Madrid's support. Embiid tweeted 'Hala Madrid' before the match and after Real Madrid won the cup.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Texted Pep Guardiola, Was 'insecure' As Barcelona Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Also Read | Liverpool's Mane Apologises For Not Visiting Senegal After Winning The African POTY Award

Hala Madrid — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong 'pretended' To Be Ryan Giggs While Growing Up

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Europe with 13 Champions League titles to their name. Real Madrid are currently on the second spot on the LaLiga points table and are only trailing behind Barcelona in terms of goal difference.