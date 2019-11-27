Luka Doncic Is A Combination Of James Harden, Larry Bird, LeBron James: Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers thinks that 20-year-old Luka Doncic is a combination of James Harden, Larry Bird and LeBron James. Rivers was asked to compare Doncic's playing style before the Clippers vs Mavericks on Tuesday night. The coach replied by saying that he sees James, Bird and Harden in Doncic, but is sure the young player will soon create his own identity in the league.

“I think when he retires people are gonna say, ‘He’s Luka,’” Rivers said. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 27, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic's spectacular NBA season

Doncic has been having a brilliant NBA season so far, averaging at 30.1 points, 10 rebounds and 9.1 assists. According to NBA reports, analysts had already observed Doncic's understanding of basketball and his superior game IQ. The Mavericks' head coach Rick Carlisle has Doncic running the Mavericks' offence in his rookie year itself. His stepback three-pointer has also become one of his signature moves.

✨ 41 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST

✨ 4th straight with 30+PTS, 10+AST

✨ 5th DAL win in a row@luka7doncic stays hot as the @dallasmavs top Houston on the road! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qUD3aZpOGB — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2019

Doncic had a franchise-record of scoring at least 30 points and 10 assists for four straight games before losing to the Clippers on Tuesday night. Doncic has 7 triple-doubles this season. Doncic also became the second player to score a 40-point triple-double below the age of 21. He also broke Allen Iverson's 2003 record to outrebound, outscore and out-assist a team (Golden State Warriors) in the first quarter. Doncic is also the first player in the history of the competition to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 minutes or less.

