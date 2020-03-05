Luka Doncic Vs Zion Williamson Duel Lights Up Mavs' Thrilling OT Win Against Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans travelled to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in what was largely billed as a Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson game. Zion Williamson, fresh after putting on a show in a losing cause at the Smoothie King Center, was primed to repeat that performance at the American Airlines Arena on the night. Luka Doncic, however, had more than half a mind to put on a show himself.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Slams 2 FIERY Dunks In 30 Seconds Against Timberwolves: Watch

✨ Luka Magic x Triple-Double ✨@luka7doncic (30 PTS, 17 REB, 10 AST) becomes the @dallasmavs all-time triple-doubles leader en route to the OT win at home! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/hy5NFHmew6 — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020

Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson: Mavs star comes out on top in Mavericks vs Pelicans

Luka Doncic may not have ended the game with the most points on the court across both teams, but the former Rookie of the Year did much more than that. With Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as his witness, Luka Doncic notched up his 22nd career triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans, as the Mavericks vs Pelicans game was pushed into overtime. In the 127-123 overtime win, Luka Doncic finished with figures of 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, condemning the Pelicans to their third consecutive defeat.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson: Luka Doncic triple-double makes history in Mavericks vs Pelicans

His 10th assist of the Mavericks vs Pelicans game came when he set up Kristaps Porzingis, who ended up with a game-high 34 points and 12 rebounds. With the 22nd Luka Doncic triple-double, Luka Doncic is now the all-time triple-doubles leader for the Dallas Mavericks. He also became the first player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks to have a 30/15/10 game. Doncic has now joined the likes of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kobe Bryant as the only point guards with the aforementioned stat line since the turn of the century.

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic are the first pair of Mavericks teammates with 30 pts and 10 rebs in the same game since Dirk Nowitzki and Josh Howard in 2008.



Porzingis is also the first player with 30 pts, 10 reb & 5 blk in consecutive games since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000. pic.twitter.com/AQiBIVNw2d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 5, 2020

Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson: Zion Williamson stats section reads 20+ for 13th game in a row after Mavericks vs Pelicans

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson also came to the fore in the Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson duel. After thrilling Pelicans fans in New Orleans earlier this week, Zion Williamson dropped 21 points against the Dallas Mavericks on the night. Zion Williamson has now dropped 20+ points for 13 games running. While the much-heralded Pelicans rookie may not quite have come out on top in the Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson duel, the Pelicans will hope that Williamson continues in this rich vein of form come next season when Alvin Gentry will have a chance at adding some more quality around his No. 1 pick.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nets Pull Off Thriller In OT With Caris LeVert's 51 Pts "Masterpiece" Vs Celtics