Magic Johnson Calls Clippers 'CHOKERS' After Squandering 3-1 Series Lead Against Nuggets

The NBA world expressed various emotions after the LA Clippers were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-finals on Tuesday. Doc Rivers' LA Clippers had a 3-1 lead in the NBA Playoffs series but then lost three games in a row, failing to set up the “Battle of LA” with the LA Lakers in the NBA Conference Finals. Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson was particularly active on social media and took to Twitter to rip into the LA Clippers, labelling them 'chokers' following their elimination against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers now have a torrid 0-8 record in elimination games in the NBA Playoffs and fans on social media wasted no time in mocking the Western Conference giants for their latest humiliating defeat.

Not the result we were looking for.



Hats off to the @nuggets. pic.twitter.com/xumnhLS24H — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

Magic Johnson on LA Clippers 'choking' against Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets managed to pull off a dramatic comeback in the NBA Playoffs after trailing 1-3 in the series, going on to win 4-3 and book a place in the NBA Conference Finals. Lakers legend Magic Johnson couldn't help but pour some salt in the wounds for the Clippers, reminding NBA fans of the time they 'choked' against Houston Rockets too at the NBA Playoffs in 2015. The Basketball Hall of Famer took to Twitter and fired shots at the Clippers, slamming the team for missing out on a great opportunity to make it to their first NBA Conference Finals. In another tweet, less than an hour later, Magic Johnson wrote that the Lakers will always own the bragging rights in Los Angeles.

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change 😁 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 7: Clippers vs Nuggets highlights

In the deciding game of the series, the Clippers were leading 56-54 until the second quarter. However, the Clippers once again blew an advantage with a poor display in the second period of the game, which ended 89-104, in favour of the Nuggets. The Clippers were favourites to make it to their first NBA Conference finals with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the roster but the duo combined for just 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists throughout the game.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets put in a spirited performance as the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 56 points, 26 rebounds and 18 assists. The Nuggets will now face LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals with the series scheduled to begin from Friday onwards.

