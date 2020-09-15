NBA Fans Marvel At LeBron James' Apartment-like Suite At Disney World Bubble In Florida

For over a month now, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been staying at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs. The NBA Disney hotels accommodation was divided according to the team's seeding, where the top seeds got to stay at the Gran Destino, which is referred to as the "main" hotel. For weeks, fans have been speculating about LeBron James' room at the NBA bubble, wondering how fancy and luxurious his room would be. In a recent Instagram story posted after NFL season started, James gave fans a glimpse into his Gran Destino suite at the bubble.

LeBron James bubble room tour by the Lakers icon

The first video shared by James focuses on three screens playing the NFL, which span over the room he's staying at. Almost like an apartment, one big TV occupies the main area and a smaller one is located in the kitchen. The kitchen TV is located above some paper towels, water bottles and of course, 18 open bottles of red wine lined up on the floor. A different video of the room was shared later, which shows a sitting living area, featuring the abovementioned TV.

A three-armed chandelier decorates the entrace of the room, probably located at one of the highest floors. The kitchen is connected to the living and dining area, right of which the master bedroom is located. To the left, another smaller room is available, where his family is currently staying.

LeBron James bubble room: Fans react to the LeBron James suite video on Twitter

They should rename that the “King James Suite” once he leaves. It’d probably sell more with that label 😂 — Chris Berretta (@ChrisBerretta) September 15, 2020

Of course he gets special treatment — Marooner (@Marooner1x) September 15, 2020

You finally got to see a glimpse of penthouse; I heard he has 2 or 3 connecting penthouse suits for treatment, sleeping, business, treatment and TV/ gaming/living space! 🗣🗣Channing and Spencer D....🤣🤣😂😂🖤❤️🖤Go Bron 👑👸🏽👑👑👧🏽💜💛💜 — R Sprags (@rsprags) September 13, 2020

yo, ‘Bron got an apartment and not a room. lol. pic.twitter.com/M6xEj1dGmO — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) September 14, 2020

looks better than my whole house tbh — Nathan Benjamin (@nathnbenjamin) September 15, 2020

Though the Lakers struggled through the eight seeding games, they picked up momentum as they entered their first postseason in six seasons (and now first Western Conference Final since 2010). LeBron James has been dominated the court, leading the team to the top seed in the conference with a 52-19 win-loss record. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets respectively to reach the WCF.

James entered the postseason as the assists leader in the league and averaged 25.8 points per game during the conference semifinals vs Rockets. The four-time NBA MVP recently passed Ray Allen on the all-time playoffs three-pointers list and is now the all-time leader for the most number of playoff wins in NBA history.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)