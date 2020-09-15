Why Is Charles Barkley Not In NBA 2K20? Know The Whole Story

NBA 2K series is a game that brings players a lot closer to the game of basketball. The 2K series is one of the only sports gaming series that pays homage to all-time teams and hall of fame players. Players get to play with the best teams. Playing with your friends with all-stars teams like All-time Bulls vs All-time Laker provides unparalleled amounts of fun.

However, sometimes, some players and teams do not make it to the game. This could be a licensing issue or an issue pertaining to those specific players. One such issue was faced by NBA 2K20 with Charles Barkley.

Why is Charles Barkley not in NBA 2K20?

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players of all time. He has been an MVP in NBA, and a part of the dream team that brought glory to the United States of America. It came as a shock to the players of NBA 2K20 when a player of such high caliber and an influential personality in the world of NBA was not included in the NBA 2K20 game.

Charles Barkley did have a specific reason for not being a part of the game. This was a proposal made by him to NBA 2K series, wherein he asked for a donation of a million dollars from 2K to the NBA’s retired players association, and this request was denied.

Charles Barkley’s Statement about the situation

Charles Barkley illuminated the people with why he wasn’t a part of the newest edition of the NBA 2K series. He said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the reason why he wasn’t a part of 2K was that they wouldn’t give him any money. He said 2K has made a lot of money and that they as players have not done enough for the NBA’s retired player’s association.

He told 2K that his job is to take care of older players and he does not want any money for himself. He wanted 2K to come up with an amount of money they would donate to the retired players’ union. To this, 2K replied saying that they give all the guys the same amount.

To this, Charles Barkley replied that all guys aren’t the same, and said that the NBA 2K series makes a gazillion dollar per game and until unless they come up with a fair amount he will not allow 2K to use his license.

2K rejected this proposal. He told Sports Illustrated that he isn’t trying to be a pig or greedy for money, but just trying to find a justified settlement for the retired player’s union. He said he saw a million dollars a year as a fair amount for 2K to use his likeness.

Other Hall of Famers that didn’t end up in NBA 2K20

There are around 100 legends that didn’t make the final of NBA 2K20, these legends have been listed below:

Reggie Miller Charles Barkley Alvin Robertson Manu Ginobili Rasheed Wallace David West Josh Smith Tayshaun Prince Ron Artest Hal Greer Dan Roundfield Zelmo Beaty John Drew Ed Macauley Anthony Mason Norm Van Lier Chet Walker Kirk Hinrich Mo Williams Roy Tarpley Byron Beck Ralph Simpson Larry Jones Larry Foust Bailey Howell George Yardley Gene Shue Paul Arizin Neil Johnston Joe Fulks Lamar Odom Tom Gola Guy Rodgers Robert Reid Allen Leavell Mel Daniels Roger Brown Bob Netolicky Freddie Lewis Billy Knight Bill Keller Andrew Bynum Randy Smith Bob Kaufmann Swen Nater Loy Vaught Benoit Benjamin Vern Mikkelsen Chris Bosh Slater Martin Tony Allen Mike Miller Stromile Swift Lorenzen Wright OJ Mayo James Jones Bill Melchionni Billy Paultz Brian Taylor John Williamson Sam Mitchell Micheal Williams Anthony Peeler Nikola Pekovic Jamaal Magloire Ryan Anderson Jarrett Jack Harry Gallatin Carl Braun Dick McGuire Willie Naulls Gus Williams Nick Collison Larry Costello Paul Seymour Sidney Wicks Bob Davies Jack Twyman Bobby Wanzer Arnie Risen Maurice Stokes Sam Lacey Jack Coleman John Beasley Matt Bonner Malik Rose Andrea Bargnani Morris Peterson Mehmet Okur Gus Johnson Juwan Howard Walt Bellamy Kevin Loughery Jeff Ruland Greg Ballard Kenny Walker Harold Miner Richard Dumas Ben Gordon Dolph Schayes

