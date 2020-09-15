Last Updated:

Why Is Charles Barkley Not In NBA 2K20? Know The Whole Story

'Why is Charles Barkley not in NBA 2K20?' is one of the most frequently asked questions in the game. Read on to know the whole story here.

why is charles barkley not in nba 2k20

NBA 2K series is a game that brings players a lot closer to the game of basketball. The 2K series is one of the only sports gaming series that pays homage to all-time teams and hall of fame players. Players get to play with the best teams. Playing with your friends with all-stars teams like All-time Bulls vs All-time Laker provides unparalleled amounts of fun.

However, sometimes, some players and teams do not make it to the game. This could be a licensing issue or an issue pertaining to those specific players. One such issue was faced by NBA 2K20 with Charles Barkley.

Why is Charles Barkley not in NBA 2K20?

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players of all time. He has been an MVP in NBA, and a part of the dream team that brought glory to the United States of America. It came as a shock to the players of NBA 2K20 when a player of such high caliber and an influential personality in the world of NBA was not included in the NBA 2K20 game.

Charles Barkley did have a specific reason for not being a part of the game. This was a proposal made by him to NBA 2K series, wherein he asked for a donation of a million dollars from 2K to the NBA’s retired players association, and this request was denied.

Charles Barkley’s Statement about the situation

Charles Barkley illuminated the people with why he wasn’t a part of the newest edition of the NBA 2K series. He said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the reason why he wasn’t a part of 2K was that they wouldn’t give him any money. He said 2K has made a lot of money and that they as players have not done enough for the NBA’s retired player’s association.

He told 2K that his job is to take care of older players and he does not want any money for himself. He wanted 2K to come up with an amount of money they would donate to the retired players’ union. To this, 2K replied saying that they give all the guys the same amount.

To this, Charles Barkley replied that all guys aren’t the same, and said that the NBA 2K series makes a gazillion dollar per game and until unless they come up with a fair amount he will not allow 2K to use his license.

2K rejected this proposal. He told Sports Illustrated that he isn’t trying to be a pig or greedy for money, but just trying to find a justified settlement for the retired player’s union. He said he saw a million dollars a year as a fair amount for 2K to use his likeness.

Other Hall of Famers that didn’t end up in NBA 2K20

There are around 100 legends that didn’t make the final of NBA 2K20, these legends have been listed below:

  1. Reggie Miller
  2. Charles Barkley
  3. Alvin Robertson
  4. Manu Ginobili
  5. Rasheed Wallace
  6. David West
  7. Josh Smith
  8. Tayshaun Prince
  9. Ron Artest
  10. Hal Greer
  11. Dan Roundfield
  12. Zelmo Beaty
  13. John Drew
  14. Ed Macauley
  15. Anthony Mason
  16. Norm Van Lier
  17. Chet Walker
  18. Kirk Hinrich
  19. Mo Williams
  20. Roy Tarpley
  21. Byron Beck
  22. Ralph Simpson
  23. Larry Jones
  24. Larry Foust
  25. Bailey Howell
  26. George Yardley
  27. Gene Shue
  28. Paul Arizin
  29. Neil Johnston
  30. Joe Fulks
  31. Lamar Odom
  32. Tom Gola
  33. Guy Rodgers
  34. Robert Reid
  35. Allen Leavell
  36. Mel Daniels
  37. Roger Brown
  38. Bob Netolicky
  39. Freddie Lewis
  40. Billy Knight
  41. Bill Keller
  42. Andrew Bynum
  43. Randy Smith
  44. Bob Kaufmann
  45. Swen Nater
  46. Loy Vaught
  47. Benoit Benjamin
  48. Vern Mikkelsen
  49. Chris Bosh
  50. Slater Martin
  51. Tony Allen
  52. Mike Miller
  53. Stromile Swift
  54. Lorenzen Wright
  55. OJ Mayo
  56. James Jones
  57. Bill Melchionni
  58. Billy Paultz
  59. Brian Taylor
  60. John Williamson
  61. Sam Mitchell
  62. Micheal Williams
  63. Anthony Peeler
  64. Nikola Pekovic
  65. Jamaal Magloire
  66. Ryan Anderson
  67. Jarrett Jack
  68. Harry Gallatin
  69. Carl Braun
  70. Dick McGuire
  71. Willie Naulls
  72. Gus Williams
  73. Nick Collison
  74. Larry Costello
  75. Paul Seymour
  76. Sidney Wicks
  77. Bob Davies
  78. Jack Twyman
  79. Bobby Wanzer
  80. Arnie Risen
  81. Maurice Stokes
  82. Sam Lacey
  83. Jack Coleman
  84. John Beasley
  85. Matt Bonner
  86. Malik Rose
  87. Andrea Bargnani
  88. Morris Peterson
  89. Mehmet Okur
  90. Gus Johnson
  91. Juwan Howard
  92. Walt Bellamy
  93. Kevin Loughery
  94. Jeff Ruland
  95. Greg Ballard
  96. Kenny Walker
  97. Harold Miner
  98. Richard Dumas
  99. Ben Gordon
  100. Dolph Schayes

