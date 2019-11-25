Magic Johnson Names LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic As Top MVP Candidates

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is of the opinion that current Lakers star LeBron James is leading the race to win this season’s NBA MVP award. That said, he feels that Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic are not far behind.

Also Read: LeBron James Is My NBA MVP This Season, Says Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

NBA: Magic Johnson relationship with LeBron James

Magic Johnson had recruited James when he was still the president of Lakers. The two parted on rather bitter terms following Johnson’s surprising announcement of stepping down from the position last April. Johnson had said that he missed his ability to speak freely about the game or interact with his proteges.

Also Read: NBA: Luka Doncic Joins Magic Johnson As Only Player To Post Triple-double At MSG Before 21

NBA: Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic performance

All three stars have looked in terrifying form for their respective teams. Lakers are growing from strength to strength and are currently in first place in the West. James is certainly making his case for the MVP award this season by putting up strong performances so far. He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game and along with Anthony Davis, he has been the driving force for his team.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Earns Milestone, Passes Abdul-Jabbar On Bucks' All-time Assist List

Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo is looking like an authoritative figure for the Bucks once again. The Greek freak is averaging 29.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Creates NBA History By Scoring 200 Points

Luka Doncic's performance for Dallas Mavericks has arguably been the story of the season so far. The 20-year-old averaged 29.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.7 assists before scoring 41 points against Rockets on Sunday. His form has certainly helped the Mavericks make an 11-5 start this season.

Magic Johson on why LeBron James can become MVP

My top 16 MVP candidates in order:

1. LeBron James

2a. Giannis Antetokounmpo/2b. Luka Dončić

3. James Harden

4. Kawhi Leonard

5. Anthony Davis

6. Nikola Jokic

7. Joel Embiid

8. Jayson Tatum

9. Pascal Siakam

10. Donovan Mitchell

11. Ben Simmons

12. Kyrie Irving — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2019

According to Johson, LeBron is averaging 25 points & 11.1 assists per game. This makes him the No. 1 in assists. If he continues at this pace, he will definitely be the league MVP this season. No one is playing better than him and that's what’s scary about him.

The 34-year-old James has three NBA championship rings to his name. He has won two titles with Miami Heat and one with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. In each of those wins, he was named NBA Finals MVP. He has won the NBA MVP on four occasions.