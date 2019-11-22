The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LeBron James Is My NBA MVP This Season, Says Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

Basketball News

NBA news: LA Lakers' LeBron James is NBA legend Mike Johnson's NBA MVP choice for the season. James might win the award for the first time since the year 2013.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James is Magic Johnson’s early-season pick for the NBA MVP award. Though some fans expected a Lakers’ bias, Johnson pointed out that if James continues to play like he has been playing, he might win the MVP award for the first time since 2013. Currently, James is averaging at 25 points, 7.9 rebounds and league-high 11.1 assists per game. The Lakers also have the best record as of now. According to NBA reports, if the Lakers maintain their records, James might have a shot at the title in his 17th season.

Also read | LeBron James spices up Lakers vs Thunder game with sarcastic 'defence' comment to referee

NBA news: LeBron James is Mike Johnson's MVP choice this season

Also read | LeBron James hilariously high-fives himself after being left hanging by Dwight Howard

However, some reports argue that James has to compete with Luka Doncic, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA MVP title. James has scored good numbers for the past six NBA seasons, but players like Stephen Curry (2015, 2016), Kevin Durant (2014), Russell Westbrook (2017), James Harden (2018) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019) have performed as well. Many NBA reports agree that James is playing well and rising up on the all-time scoring ladder, but will need more standout reasons to be selected over other candidates. Helping Lakers maintain their NBA record could be the right step in that direction.  

Also read | NBA: LeBron James becomes first player in history to score triple-double against every NBA team

Also read | NBA: LeBron James creates NBA history by scoring triple-double against every team

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG