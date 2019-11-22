LeBron James Is My NBA MVP This Season, Says Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

LeBron James is Magic Johnson’s early-season pick for the NBA MVP award. Though some fans expected a Lakers’ bias, Johnson pointed out that if James continues to play like he has been playing, he might win the MVP award for the first time since 2013. Currently, James is averaging at 25 points, 7.9 rebounds and league-high 11.1 assists per game. The Lakers also have the best record as of now. According to NBA reports, if the Lakers maintain their records, James might have a shot at the title in his 17th season.

NBA news: LeBron James is Mike Johnson's MVP choice this season

LeBron this season is averaging 25 points & 11.1 assists making him #1 in assists. If he continues at this pace he will definitely be the league MVP this season! No one is playing better than him & what’s scary is his story is still being written! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 20, 2019

However, some reports argue that James has to compete with Luka Doncic, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA MVP title. James has scored good numbers for the past six NBA seasons, but players like Stephen Curry (2015, 2016), Kevin Durant (2014), Russell Westbrook (2017), James Harden (2018) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019) have performed as well. Many NBA reports agree that James is playing well and rising up on the all-time scoring ladder, but will need more standout reasons to be selected over other candidates. Helping Lakers maintain their NBA record could be the right step in that direction.

