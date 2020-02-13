Mahindra Announce Global Partnerships With Washington Wizards And Washington Capitals

Indian corporate Mahindra on Thursday announced an agreement to become the official partners of the NBA team Washington Wizards and NHL side Washington Capitals. The automobile company has signed a deal with US management firm Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) to become an official partner of the US-based teams. As part of this partnership, Mahindra will receive in-arena television network advertisements and the Washington Wizards' courtside LED rotational and LED basket stanchion signage. It will also serve as a Washington Capitals’ Military Appreciation Night participating partner.

Also Read: Beal Scores 30, Wizards Beat Bulls 126-114

Mahindra release statement on partnering with Washington teams

Richard Ansell, the Vice President of Marketing at Mahindra Automotive North America, said that as the company grows its business presence in numerous North American markets, high-profile sports teams such as the Washington Capitals and Wizards fit with the company's strategy perfectly. He also said that Mahindra is looking forward to partnering with MSE on a variety of programs which will help the company grow its brand in the US and internationally.

Also Read: Morant Leads Grizzlies Past Wizards In 4th Quarter

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, also shared the news of the company's partnership on his Twitter handle.

We’re delighted to be partners of the Washington Wizards NBA Team & the Washington Capitals NHL Team. Catch some of the games if you’re in the neighbourhood... https://t.co/OskcRrSCV7 pic.twitter.com/j4PwVW7nYI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2020

In 2018, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) opened their first new automotive manufacturing operation in the Detroit area in almost 30 years.

Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE, said that like Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, Mahindra also shares a strong commitment to serving the community, including honouring those who serve in the military. He also said that this partnership is another outstanding example of how the company is continuing to grow its global footprint.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Reacts To Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Being Inspired By 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

NBA games in India

Last October, the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers visited India and played two NBA pre-season games at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. It was not only NBA’s first competitive matches in the country but it was also the first time that teams from any North American sports league played in India.

Also Read: Beal's Last-second Layup Helps Wizards Beat Mavericks